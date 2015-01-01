पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • 13 year old Girl Kidnapped, Raped, Called Mall On The Pretext Of Giving Gifts On Birthday

अपहरण और रेप:13 साल की किशोरी का अपहरण कर किया दुष्कर्म, बर्थडे पर गिफ्ट देने के बहाने बुलाया था मॉल

गुजरातएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दोनों परिचित थे और किशोरी का बर्थडे होने के चलते उसे गिफ्ट देने के बहाने बुलाया था
  • मोबाइल लोकेशन के आधार पर पुलिस चिराग तक पहुंच गई थी, लेकिन चकमा देकर फरार हो गया था

राजकोट के कोठारिया रोड के पास रहने वाले अपहरण और दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को पुलिस ने आज अरेस्ट कर लिया। आरोपी चिराग वणोल (19) करीब 1 महीने पहले पास ही की कॉलोनी में रहने वाली 13 साल की किशोरी का अपहरण कर ले गया था। इसके बाद उसके साथ कई बार दुष्कर्म किया।

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आने के बाद हो गया था फरार
पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार चिराग और पीड़ित किशोरी परिचित थे। किशोरी का बर्थडे होने के चलते चिराग ने उसे गिफ्ट देने के बहाने मॉल के पास बुलाया था। यहीं से बाइक पर बिठाकर उसका अपहरण कर ले गया था और इसके बाद दुष्कर्म की वारदात को अंजाम दिया। सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर पुलिस ने आरोपी की पहचान कर ली थी। मोबाइल लोकेशन के आधार पर पुलिस चिराग तक पहुंच गई थी, लेकिन वह किशोरी को वहीं छोड़कर भाग निकला था।

पुलिस की पकड़ से भागने के बाद फिर मिला किशोरी से
आरोपी इतना बेखौफ था कि घटना के कुछ दिन बाद फिर किशोरी से चोरी-छिपे मिला और डुंगराल इलाके में सुनसान जगह पर दोबारा उसका दुष्कर्म किया था। चिराग के किशोरी से दोबारा मुलाकात करने की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने उसकी तलाश की दिशा बदली तो पास ही के एक गांव की होटल में काम करता हुआ पाया गया और इस तरह पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आ गया।

