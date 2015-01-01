पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The 15 year old School Girl Was Raped For Two Years, The Driver's Wife Arrived To Beat The Girl

दुष्कर्मी वैन ड्राइवर:15 साल की स्कूल गर्ल का दो साल से कर रहा था रेप, ड्राइवर की पत्नी बच्ची को पीटने पहुंची तो हुआ खुलासा

सूरत29 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • पत्नी को इसकी भनक लगी तो वह अपनी ननद के साथ सीथे बच्ची के घर जा पहुंची
  • छात्रा 13 साल की थी, तबसे स्कूल वैन का ड्राइवर उसे झांसे में लेकर दुष्कर्म कर रहा था

सूरत के पूणा इलाके में एक वैन ड्राइवर द्वारा स्कूल गर्ल से दो साल से दुष्कर्म किए जाने का सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है। छात्रा 13 साल की थी, तबसे स्कूल वैन का ड्राइवर उसे झांसे में लेकर दुष्कर्म कर रहा था। अब जाकर आरोपी की पत्नी को इसकी भनक लगी तो वह अपनी ननद के साथ सीधे बच्ची के घर जा पहुंची और उसके साथ मारपीट करने लगी तो पूरे मामले का खुलासा हो गया। हंगामे के बाद परिजनों ने ड्राइवर के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म और आरोपी की पत्नी और बहन के खिलाफ छात्रा से मारपीट का मामला दर्ज करवाया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी वैन ड्राइवर सहित उसकी पत्नी और बहन को अरेस्ट कर लिया है।

छात्रा से दोहरा दुर्व्यवहार
इस पूरे घटनाक्रम में सबसे ज्यादा बुरा छात्रा के साथ हुआ। वह दो साल से दुष्कर्म का शिकार होकर भी किसी को कुछ बता नहीं पा रही थी। अब उसी को आरोपी के परिवार की ओर से मारपीट का शिकार भी होना पड़ा। आरोपी की पत्नी रवीना अग्रवाल और बहन अचानक छात्रा की सोसाइटी में पहुंची और उसको अगवा कर दूर ले जाकर पिटाई शुरू कर दी। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने इसकी सूचना घरवालों को दी तब जाकर पूरे मामले का खुलासा हुआ।

बड़ा सवाल: 2 साल तक कैसे अनजान बने रहे सहपाठी और स्कूल
छात्रा को घर से स्कूल लाने और छोड़ने के बीच दो साल से चल रहे इस घटनाक्रम से सहपाठी और स्कूल प्रबंधन का अनजान बना रहना भी चौंकाता है। पूणा थाने के इंस्पेक्टर वीयू. गरडिया ने बताया कि जांच में पता चला है कि आरोपी स्कूल की नाबालिग लड़कियों को फंसाकर उनके साथ दुष्कर्म करने की प्रवृत्ति का है। ऐसा और कितनी लड़कियों के साथ हुआ है, इसकी जांच की जा रही है। कई परिवार मान सम्मान के डर से शिकायत दर्ज करवाने नहीं आते हैं।

पत्नी को भी झांसा दे फंसाया था, फिर समझौता कर शादी की
पूणा थाने में दर्ज शिकायत के मुताबिक आरोपी जगदीश पुत्र महेशभाई अग्रवाल भैया नगर का रहने वाला है। वह इसी क्षेत्र की एक स्कूल में पढ़ने वाली 15 वर्षीय बच्ची को स्कूल छोड़ने और ले जाने का काम करता था। वर्ष 2018 से आरोपी ने बच्ची को अपने प्रेम जाल में फंसा कर उसके साथ दुष्कर्म करना शुरू कर दिया था। ऐसा ही उसने अपनी पत्नी के साथ भी किया था। प्रेम जाल में फंसाने के बाद दो साल तक दुष्कर्म किया था। इसके बाद वर्ष 2016 में मामला दर्ज होने के बाद आपसी समझौता कर शादी कर ली थी।

