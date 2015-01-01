पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनपा की तैयारी:कपड़ा मार्केट में 14 कोरोना टेस्टिंग सेंटर बनाए गए, 1 दिन में 2108 लोगों के सैंपल लिए, जिसमें 13 पॉजिटिव निकले

सूरत13 मिनट पहले
टेस्टिंग का डर: मार्केट में टेस्ट से बचने के लिए लोग भागते दिखे
  • कमिश्नर ने कहा -टेस्टिंग 12 हजार से बढ़ा 15 हजार की जाएगी, 20 हजार करने में सक्षम

मनपा कमिश्नर बंछानिधि पाणि ने सोमवार को कहा कि डॉक्टरों का मानना है कि कोरोना का दूसरा चरण अधिक गंभीर हो सकता है। स्थिति गंभीर हो उससे पहले ही सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना की टेस्टिंग 12 हजार से बढ़ाकर 15 हजार की जाएगी। मनपा 20 हजार टेस्टिंग करने में सक्षम है। टेक्सटाइल मार्केट में तत्काल प्रभाव से 14 टेस्टिंग सेंटर शुरू किए गए हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि शहर में सभी जोनों में धन्वंतरि रथ, स्वास्थ केंद्र, सर्विलेंस टीमों के द्वारा 12 हजार जांचें की जा रही है। कोरोना का दूसरा चरण को देखते हुए टेस्टिंग बढ़ाकर 15 हजार की जाएगी और जरूरत पड़ी तो 20 हजार तक ले जाएंगे। सोमवार को मार्केट में 2108 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए, जिसमें से 13 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई।

सोमवार को मार्केट में 2108 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए, जिसमें से 13 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। चूंकि शहर में मार्केट ही वो क्षेत्र है जहां बड़ी संख्या में लोग आते हैं। साथ ही दूसरे राज्यों के लोग भी आते हैं, जिसको देखते हुए सोमवार को कमिश्नर वंछानिधि पाणि ने खुद जाकर वहां की स्थिति का जायजा लिया। इसके अलावा मार्केट में मोबाइल टेस्टिंग सेंटर की शुरुआत भी करने की बात कही।

इन कपड़ा मार्केटों में टेस्टिंग सेंटर शुरू
{एमजी मार्केट (सिटी सिविक के सामने) {जेजे मार्केट के सामने {451 मार्केट के सामने {सालासर गेट के पास (4 सेंटर, लिंबायत जोन) {आरकेटी मार्केट-1 और 2 {सागर सरिता संगम (अरिहंत आवास) {शिवदर्शन {न्यू मनीश मार्केट (पांच सेंटर, सेंट्रल जोन {आदर्श मार्केट-2 के सामने (ब्रिज के नीचे) {अन्नपूर्णा मार्केट के सामने {मेट्रो टावर के सामने (तीन टेंट, सेंट्रल जोन)

