सूरत:मां ने घर से बाहर खेलने जाने को मना किया तो 14 साल के बेटे ने लगा ली फांसी, मां की साड़ी को बनाया फंदा

सूरत9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • पुणा इलाके की अयोध्या सोसायटी में रहने वाला चंदू हीरपरा (14) आठवीं कक्षा का छात्र था
  • जब एक घंटे तक नीचे नहीं आया तो मां ने ऊपर कमरे की खिड़की से झांककर उसका झूलता शव देखा

सूरत के पुणा इलाके में मंगलवार की शाम एक 14 वर्षीय नाबालिग द्वारा फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या किए जाने का चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। बच्चे ने सिर्फ इतनी सी बात पर खुद की जान ले ली कि मां ने उसे खेलने घर से बाहर जाने को मना कर दिया था। बच्चे ने मां की साड़ी का फंदा बनाकर घर में लगे पाइप से लटककर जान दे दी।

एक घंटे तक नीचे नहीं आया तो मां ने देखा
पुणा इलाके की अयोध्या सोसायटी में रहने वाला चंदू हीरपरा (14) आठवीं कक्षा का छात्र था। मंगलवार की शाम चंदू घर के बाहर खेल रहा था। इसी बात पर मां ने उसे डांट दिया और घर मे आने को कहा। इस छोटी सी बात का चंदू को इतना बुरा लगा कि वह सीधा ऊपर कमरे में जा पहुंचा और फांसी लगा ली। चंदू जब एक घंटे तक नीचे नहीं आया तो मां ने ऊपर कमरे की खिड़की से झांककर देखा तो उसका शव लटक रहा था। बिलखती मां की आवाज सुनकर पड़ोसी घर पहुंचे और बच्चे को नीचे उतारा। हालांकि, तब तक उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी।

किशोरावस्था में ईगो का ध्यान रखना जरूरी
इस बारे में सिविल अस्पताल के मानसिक रोग विभाग के प्रमुख डॉ. कमलेश दवे ने बताया कि किशोरावस्था में बच्चों के ईगो का लेवल हाई होता है। इसी के चलते उन्हें छोटी-छोटी सी बातों का बुरा लग जाता है और आवेश में आकर वे गलत कदम उठा लेते हैं। इसलिए पैरेंट्स को किशोरावस्था के दौरान बच्चों की पसंद-नापसंद का खासतौर से ध्यान रखना चाहिए और उन्हें बहुत प्यार से समझाना चाहिए।

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

