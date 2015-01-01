पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मनपा-एनटीपीसी के बीच एमओयू:रोज 750 टन सूखे कचरे से बनेगी 14.5 मेगावाट बिजली

सूरत4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • 240 करोड़ की लागत के सोलर प्लांट से नवंबर 2021 तक 56 मेगावाट बिजली भी बनाएंगे

मनपा ने कचरे से बिजली बनाने के लिए नेशनल थर्मल पावर कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड के साथ एमओयू किया है। इस करार के तहत रोज 750 टन कचरा जलाकर 14.5 मेगावाट बिजली बनाई जाएगी। एनटीपीसी क्वास के प्लांट के महाप्रबंधक देवब्रत पॉल ने बुधवार को एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बताया कि एनटीपीसी अब थर्मल आधारित बिजली उत्पादन की प्रक्रिया को कम करके अक्षय ऊर्जा उत्पादन की ओर बढ़ रहा है।

इसके लिए मनपा के साथ समझौता पर हस्ताक्षर किए गए हैं। रोज मनपा से 750 टन सूखा कचरा लिया जाएगा। इसे जलाने से उत्पन्न कार्बन डाइऑक्साइड से प्रतिदिन लगभग 14.5 मेगावाट बिजली उत्पादन किया जाएगा। सूरत में इसकी आपूर्ति करने के लिए एक वितरण चैनल स्थापित करने का प्रस्ताव है।

हालांकि कचरे से उत्पन्न बिजली महंगी होगी। 1 मेगावाट का फ्लोटिंग सौर संयंत्र स्थापित किया गया है। जिसके आधार पर सोलर प्लांट का विस्तार कर 56 मेगावाट बिजली उत्पादन किया जाएगा। पूरी परियोजना नवंबर 2021 तक पूरी हो जाएगी।

एनटीपीसी की बिजली 2.33-3.50 प्रति यूनिट
देवब्रत पॉल ने बताया कि फिलहाल एनटीपीसी गैस आधारित बिजली पैदा करता है। यह 2.33 रुपए से 3.50 रुपए प्रति यूनिट पर उपलब्ध है। एनटीपीसी की क्षमता 3.20 लाख मेगावाट है। हालांकि इसके सामने मांग 50 फीसदी है। वर्तमान में यह प्लांट 22% क्षमता पर चल रहा है। इसके पीछे मुख्य कारण घरेलू गैस की कमी और हाल के वर्षों में गैस की दरों में वृद्धि है। वर्ष 2032 तक 1.30 लाख मेगावाट बिजली उत्पादन का लक्ष्य है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें