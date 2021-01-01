पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:फ्रांस के पर्यावरण मंत्री के साथ 15 प्रतिनिधि 1 को मनपा के प्रोजेक्ट देखने सूरत आएंगे

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
फ्रांस के पर्यावरण मंत्री बारबारा पोम्पीली 1 फरवरी को सूरत आएंगे। उनके साथ 15 प्रतिनिधियों की एक टीम होगी। टीम लगभग 10 घंटे शहर में रहेगी। इसके लिए मनपा की टीम ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। मनपा कमिश्नर बंछानिधि पाणी ने कहा कि फ्रांस के पर्यावरण मंत्री सहित प्रतिनिधि 1 फरवरी को सुबह 8.25 बजे सूरत एयरपोर्ट पर आएंगे।

यहां से वह निगम के मुख्य कार्यालय जाएंगे और वहां उन्हें शहर के इतिहास के साथ विभिन्न परियोजनाओं आदि के साथ प्रस्तुत किया जाएगा। फिर कमांड कंट्रोल सेंटर पर जाएंगे और शहर की परिवहन सुविधाओं को देखेंगे। वह अलथण खाड़ी में बने बायोडायवर्सिटी पार्क भी जाएंगे।

वहां से टीम भटार में एक प्लास्टिक प्रसंस्करण संयंत्र का दौरा करेगी और अंत में ऐतिहासिक किले का दौरा करेगी। टीम जल्द ही पर्यावरण को ले कर किए जा रहे काम को देखेगी। प्रतिनिधि मंडल 1 फरवरी को शाम 7 बजे सूरत एयरपोर्ट से दिल्ली के लिए रवाना होगा।

