गुजरात:15 साल के चचेरे भाई ने किया 9 साल की बहन से दुष्कर्म, कोविड टेस्ट के बाद आरोपी को भेजा जाएगा बाल संरक्षण गृह

गुजरातएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • बच्ची घर पर अकेली थी। इसी दौरान घर में घुसकर 15 वर्षीय चचेरे भाई ने उससे दुष्कर्म किया
  • आरोपी नाबालिग की कोरोना रिपोर्ट आने के बाद उसे बाल अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा

गुजरात में जामनगर जिले के लालपुर गांव में दुष्कर्म का एक चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक 15 साल के नाबालिग ने 9 साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म किया। आरोपी पीड़िता का चचेरा भाई है। मेडिकल टेस्ट में बच्ची से रेप की पुष्टि होने के बाद पुलिस ने नाबालिग आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार लालपुर गांव में रहने वाली बच्ची बीते बुधवार को घर पर अकेली थी। इसी दौरान घर में घुसकर 15 वर्षीय चचेरे भाई ने उससे दुष्कर्म किया। शाम को जब मां काम से लौटी तो बच्ची से दुष्कर्म की बात सामने आई। जब बच्ची ने आरोपी के बारे में बताया तो परिजन चौंक उठे। मेडिकल जांच में बच्ची से दुष्कर्म की पुष्टि होने के बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी नाबालिग के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया।

कोविड टेस्ट के बाद संरक्षण गृह भेजा जाएगा
पुलिस ने आरोपी नाबालिग का कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया है। इसकी रिपोर्ट आने के बाद उसे बाल अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा और फिर राजकोट के बाल संरक्षण गृह भेजा जाएगा।

