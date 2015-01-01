पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना रिटर्न:गुजरात में 1,515 केस, एक नवंबर को 860 पर आ चुके नए केस ने 21वें दिन रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा

सूरत
फाइल फोटो

अनलॉक-6 के 21वें दिन गुजरात में कोरोना के नए संक्रमितों का नया रिकॉर्ड बन गया। शनिवार को 1515 नए केस आए, जो अब तक के सबसे ज्यादा हैं। इसी महीने की पहली तारीख को यह आंकड़ा 860 तक गिर चुका था। यानी कि इन 21 दिन में 655 का फासला बढ़ गया।

इसी के साथ प्रदेश में एक लाख 95 हजार 917 मरीज हो चुके हैं। इससे पहले सर्वाधिक मरीजों का रिकॉर्ड 25 सितंबर को बना था, जब 1442 केस आए थे। एक दिन में 1271 मरीज ही डिस्चार्ज हुए, जिससे रिकवरी दर में शनिवार को भी गिरावट जारी रही और 91.25 प्रतिशत पर पहुंच गई।

एक दिन में 9 मौतों के बाद मरने वालों की संख्या 3846 हो गई। सक्रिय मरीज 13 हजार 285 हो गए। अहमदाबाद में शनिवार से ही कर्फ्यू लागू होने से सुबह से सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। सूरत सहित अन्य शहरों में भी शनिवार से रात का कर्फ्यू शुरू हो गया।

अहमदाबाद में दूसरे दिन भी 300 पार केस, पांच की मौत

अहमदाबाद में पांच महीने पहले जैसे हालात बनते दिख रहे हैं। यहां दूसरे दिन भी 300 पार (373) नए संक्रमित मिले। इसके बाद सर्वाधिक 262 मरीज सूरत के हैं। वडोदरा में 164 और राजकोट में 137 नए केस आए। शनिवार को सर्वाधिक 5 मौतें भी अहमदाबाद में हुईं।

