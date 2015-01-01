पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  1700 Marriages Stuck In Ahmedabad Curfew, Cards Split Guests Also Arrive, Now Marriage Will Have To Be Canceled

शादी के रंग में भंग:अहमदाबाद में कर्फ्यू से 1700 शादियां अटकीं, कार्ड बंट गए- मेहमान भी आ गए, अब शादी करनी पड़ेगी रद्द

अहमदाबाद25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • शहर में दो दिनों में यानी की शनिवार को 500 और रविवार को 1200 शादियां होनी हैं
  • बिना किसी पूर्व चेतावनी के लगे कर्फ्यू ने विवाह वाले परिवारों को असमंजस में डाल दिया है

गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के चलते आज रात 9 बजे से सोमवार सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है। इस कर्फ्यू से लोगों में गुस्सा भी दिखाई दे रहा है। वहीं, सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी में तो वे लोग आ गए हैं, जिनके घरों में शादियां हैं। शहर में दो दिनों में यानी की शनिवार को 500 और रविवार को 1200 शादियां होनी हैं, जो अब रद्द करनी पड़ेंगी। गार्डन, पार्टी प्लॉट बुक होने के साथ शादियों के कार्ड बंट चुके हैं और मेहमानों का आगमन भी हो चुका है। लेकिन बिना किसी पूर्व चेतावनी के लगे इस कर्फ्यू ने रंग में भंग डाल दिया है।

कर्फ्यू से वेडिंग इवेंट के व्यवसाय को असर
अहमदाबाद में कृष्णा इवेंट के नाम से वेडिंग इवेंट करने वाली कविता जैन ने दैनिक भास्कर से हुई बातचीत में कहा - करीब 8 महीनों बाद शनिवार से शादियां शुरू हो रही हैं। अब इन्हीं दो दिन (शनिवार-रविवार) कर्फ्यू लगाने से वेडिंग इवेंट से जुड़े व्यवसायियों को भारी नुकसान होगा। सरकार को इस मामले में विचार करना चाहिए था या फिर गाइडलाइन के तहत रात के 10 या 11 बजे के बाद लॉकडाउन का समय तय करना चाहिए। रविवार को शहर में बड़ी संख्या में शादियां हैं। शादी के कार्ड्स तक बंट गए हैं, घरों में मेहमान आ गए हैं... अब सरकार के इस फैसले से सभी असमंजस की स्थिति में आ गए हैं।

वेडिंग इवेंट करने वाली कविता जैन।
वेडिंग इवेंट करने वाली कविता जैन।

वेडिंग इंडस्ट्री को होगा भारी नुकसान
कविता जैन बताती हैं कि दो दिनों में 1700 शादियां होना है। यह एक बहुत बड़ी संख्या है। इससे गार्डन, पार्टी प्लॉट, डीजे, और कई छोटे-मोटे बिजनेस को भारी नुकसान झेलना पड़ेगा। इसे लेकर सभी चिंता में आ गए हैं। वैसे भी इस व्यवसाय से जुड़े लोगों का काम-धंधा पूरी तरह चौपट हो गया है। अनलॉक के बाद थोड़ी सी उम्मीद जागी थी तो अब वह भी सरकार के अचानक फैसले से धूमिल हो गई है।

उत्तर भारत में इस साल ये हैं विवाह के मुहूर्त
उत्तर भारत में 15, 25 और 29 जून को हजारों शादियां थीं, लेकिन विवाह उत्सव कोरोना की भेंट चढ़ गए। यही हाल अब होने वाला है। नवंबर में 20-21, 26, 30 तारीख के मुहूर्त हैं। जिनमें से ये दो दिन कर्फ्यू में चले जाएंगे। इसके बाद दिसंबर में 1,2,6,7,,8,9,11 तारीख में मुहुर्त हैं। अगर लॉकडाउन का सिलसिला यूं ही चलता रहा तो इसका वेडिंग इंडस्ट्रीज को भारी नुकसान झेलना पड़ेगा।

