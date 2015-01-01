पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हमारी नई ताकत:सोलर सिटी सूरत में 18,147 सोलर प्लांट, कुल क्षमता 85.50 मेगावॉट, मनपा को वार्षिक 5.20 करोड़ की बचत

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुमुल डेयरी रोड स्थित विनस ज्वेल डायमंड फैक्ट्री पर लगा सोलर पैनल। -मनोज तेरैया
  • रोज 25 हजार घरों को मिल सके इतनी ऊर्जा तो सूरत सूर्य से प्राप्त करता है
  • 36 राज्यों के सोलर प्लांट में गुजरात की सबसे ज्यादा 735.18 मेगावॉट क्षमता, इसमें सूरत पहले नंबर पर

नवीनीकरण ऊर्जा मंत्रालय ने शहर को 2010 में डेवलपमेंट ऑफ सोलर सिटीज प्रोग्राम के तहत‘सोलर सिटी’ घोषित किया था। तबसे ही सूरत महानगर पालिका 55 स्थानों पर 6 मेगावॉट क्षमता के रूफटॉप सोलर पावर प्लांट्स स्थापित कर सालाना 83 लाख यूनिट बिजली का उत्पादन कर रहा है। इससे मनपा को वार्षिक 5.20 करोड़ की बिजली बिल के रूप में बचत हो रही है। सोलर पावर प्लांट्स से वार्षिक 7 हजार टन कॉर्बन डाइऑक्साइड का उत्सर्जन रुका है। चालू वर्ष में जलापूर्ति व्यवस्था में और पांच जल वितरण केंद्रों पर 1 मेगावॉट क्षमता के प्लांट लगाने की योजना है।

इससे वार्षिक 13 लाख यूनिट बिजली का उत्पादन होगा और जलापूर्ति व्यवस्था में बिजली की जरूरत में 84 लाख रुपए की बचत होगी। गुजरात में रूफटॉप इंस्टॉलेशन में सूरत शहर का 11.63 प्रतिशत हिस्सा है। जबकि देश में 2.77 प्रतिशत। देश के 36 राज्यों में भी सोलर पावर प्लांट्स में गुजरात सबसे अधिक 735.18 मेगावॉट क्षमता के साथ सूरत पहले स्थान पर है। क्योंकि मनपा के साथ टोरेंट, डीजीवीसीएल मिलकर 85.52 मेगावॉट क्षमता है।

मनपा के 5 जल वितरण केंद्रों पर सोलर रूफ टॉप से बिजली उत्पादन

लोगों को जल आपूर्ति करने वाले जल वितरण केंद्रों के विद्युत खर्च से निपटने के लिए ग्रीन ऊर्जा का उपयोग करने के लिए मनपा ने एक मेगावॉट सोलर पावर प्लांट लगाने की शुरुआत चालू वर्ष से की है। इसमें भी पांच जल वितरण केंद्रों में डिंडोली जल वितरण केंद्र, वडोद, डभोली, उधना और पाल जलवितरण केंद्रों पर सोलर प्लांट लगाए जा रहे हैं।

एक घर में 4 केवी की पैनल लगाने पर विद्युत कॉस्ट 80% तक घट जाती

ग्राउंड प्लस 1 फ्लोर वाले 5 बेडरूम के एक मकान में 2 एसी, 7 पंखे, माइक्रोंवेब, घरघंटी, 2 टीवी, 2 फ्रिज सहित अन्य सुविधा हो तो ऐसे घर में 4 केवी सोलर पैनल लगाने पर 80 से 100 प्रतिशत बिजली बिल में राहत मिल सकती है। डीजीवीसीएल के एसीई पीपी चौधरी ने बताया कि ऐसे कई घर है जो पैनल से कई यूनिट बिजली जनरेट करते हैं। इससे 40 से 100 प्रतिशत तक बिजली बिल घट जाता है।

25 हजार से ज्यादा घरों को रोजाना बिजली मिल सकती है

दो बीएचके के एक घर में एसी, ओवन, वॉशिंग मशीन, फैन जैसे एक्विपमेंट हो तो बिजली भार तीन से साढे तीन किलो रहता है। ऐसे 25 हजार घरों को 85.52 मेगावॉट बिजली सप्लाई कर सकते हैं। 32.4 मेगावॉट विंड पावर प्लांट से 10 हजार घरों में बिजली सप्लाई की जा सकती है। इस तरह सोलर पावर और विंड पावर मिलाकर 35 हजार घरों में बिजली की आपूर्ति कर सकते हैं।

बिजली की जरूरत का 33% हिस्सा रिन्युअल ऊर्जा से

32.4 मेगावॉट क्षमता के 5 स्थानों पर विंड पावर प्लांट स्थापित है। इससे मनपा को सालाना 7.84 करोड़ यूनिट की बचत होती है। विंड पावर से सालना 64,800 टन कॉर्बन डाइऑक्साइड का उत्सर्जन रुका है। मनपा द्वारा उपयोग की जा रही बिजली की जरूरत के सामने विंड पावर प्लांट्स, सोलर पावर प्लांट्स और बायोगैस प्लांट से 33 प्रतिशत से अधिक हिस्सा रिन्युअल एनर्जी से प्राप्त करता है।

