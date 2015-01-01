पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे में फूटा कोरोना का बम:वडोदरा में रेलवे विभाग के 190 कर्मचारियों की रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आई, पूरे विभाग में मचा हड़कंप

वडोदरा19 मिनट पहले
प्रतापनगर रेलवे हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती मरीज।
  • 350 आर्टिफिशियल टेस्ट में 50 और 400 रेपिड टेस्ट में से 150 की रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आई
  • जो कर्मचारी घर पर ही रहकर इलाज कराना चाहता है, उसे होम क्वॉरेंटाइन किया जा रहा है

वडोदरा शहर का रेलवे विभाग अब कोरोना की चपेट में आ गया है। यहां कार्यरत 190 कर्मचारियों की रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आई है, जिससे विभाग में हड़कंप मच गया है। इसके अलावा कई कर्मचारियों के परिवार के सदस्य भी संक्रमित हो गए हैं। इनमें से कई लोगों को प्रतापनगर रेलवे हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती करवाया गया है तो कई लोगों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है।

रेलवे हॉस्पिटल द्वारा करवाई गई थी जांच
कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए हाल ही में प्रतापनगर रेलवे हॉस्पिटल ने रेलवे के कर्मचारियों का कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया था। इस दौरान 350 आर्टिफिशियल टेस्ट में से 50 और 400 रेपिड टेस्ट में से 150 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आई। इस तरह एक साथ 190 कर्मचारियों की रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आने से पूरे विभाग में हड़कंप मच गया है।

350 आर्टिफिशियल टेस्ट में से 50 और 400 रेपिड टेस्ट में से 150 रिपोर्ट्स पॉजीटिव आईं।
350 आर्टिफिशियल टेस्ट में से 50 और 400 रेपिड टेस्ट में से 150 रिपोर्ट्स पॉजीटिव आईं।

होम क्वारैंटाइन वालों को दी जा रही है किट
जो कोरोना संक्रमित रेलवे कर्मी हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती होने का इच्छुक होता है उसे प्रतापनगर रेलवे हॉस्पिटल और गोत्री हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती करवाया जा रहा है। वहीं, जो कर्मचारी घर पर ही रहकर इलाज कराना चाहता है, उसे होम क्वारैंटाइन किया जा रहा है। होम क्वारैंटाइन होने वाले कर्मचारियों को एक किट भी दी जा रही है, जिसमें थर्मो-मीटर, पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर और दवाएं भी शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा सुबह-शाम मरीज को अपनी फोटो खींचकर हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट भेजने को भी कहा गया है।

