लुटेरों का बैखौफ अंदाज:भरे बाजार महिला के गले से चेन झपटी, फिर लोगों की आंखों के सामने ही आराम से हो गए फरार

भावनगर20 मिनट पहले
महिला के गले से छेन झपटते बाइक सवार।
  • यहां चौंकाने वाली बात यही थी कि चेन झपटने के बाद भी लुटेरों ने बाइक की स्पीड नहीं बढ़ाई
  • यह दृश्य कई लोगों ने अपनी आंखों से देखा, लेकिन किसी ने भी लुटेरों के रोकने की कोशिश नहीं की

गुजरात के पालिताणा में लुटेरों के बैखौफ अंदाज का वीडियो सामने आया है। इसमें देखा जा सकता है कि दो बाइक सवार एक महिला के गले से सोने की चेन झपटने के बाद आराम से फरार भी हो जाते हैं। भागते वक्त भी उनकी बाइक की स्पीड ज्यादा नहीं होती। इसके बावजूद उन्हें रोकने की कोई कोशिश नहीं करता। सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर पुलिस आरोपियों की तलाश कर रही है।

शादी की खरीदारी कर रही थी महिला
पालिताणा के भूतिया गांव में रहने वाली गीताबेन परमार अपनी भांजी के साथ उसकी शादी की खरीदारी करने मेन मार्केट आई थीं। इसी दौरान जब वे एक दुकान की तरफ जा रही थीं, तभी दो बाइक सवार उनके पास पहुंचे और उनके गले से सोने की चेन झपट ली और चलते बने। यह दृश्य कई लोगों ने अपनी आंखों से देखा, लेकिन किसी ने भी लुटेरों के रोकने की कोशिश नहीं की।

बैखौफ थे लुटेरे
यहां चौंकाने वाली बात यही थी कि चेन झपटने के बाद भी लुटेरों ने बाइक की स्पीड नहीं बढ़ाई। वे आराम से सबकी आंखों के सामने से ही फरार हो गए। बस मौके पर मौजूद लोग उन्हें देखते रहे। बाइक नंबर के
आधार पर पुलिस आरोपियों की तलाश में जुट गई है।

