वडोदरा-मुंबई-एक्सप्रेस-वे के 4 वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स:24 घंटे में ही तैयार हुआ 2 किमी लंबा हाईवे; एक लाख टन सीमेंट और 500 टन बर्फ का हुआ इस्तेमाल

वडोदराएक घंटा पहले
गुजरात के वडोदरा को मुबई और दिल्ली से सीधे जोड़ेगा यह एक्सप्रेस-वे। - Dainik Bhaskar
गुजरात के वडोदरा को मुबई और दिल्ली से सीधे जोड़ेगा यह एक्सप्रेस-वे।
  • भारत के सड़क निर्माण में यह अब तक की सबसे बड़ी उपलब्धि
  • गुजरात के वडोदरा को मुबई और दिल्ली से सीधे जोड़ेगा यह एक्सप्रेस-वे

गुजरात के वडोदरा शहर को मुबई और दिल्ली से सीधे जोड़ने वाले एक्सप्रेस-वे ने मंगलवार को एक साथ चार नए वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम दर्ज कर लिए। दरअसल, इस समय गुजरात में एक्सप्रेस-वे का काम वडोदरा से भरूच शहर के बीच हो रहा है। इसी दौरान मंगलवार को 2 किमी लंबी और 18.75 मीटर चौड़ा हाईवे मात्र 24 घंटों में ही तैयार कर दिया गया। इसके लिए 1.10 लाख सीमेंट की बोरियां (5.5 हजार टन) और 500 बर्फ का उपयोग किया गया, जिसमें 3 करोड़ रुपए का खर्च आया।

इस समय एक्सप्रेस-वे का काम वडोदरा और भरूच शहर के बीच हो रहा है।
इस समय एक्सप्रेस-वे का काम वडोदरा और भरूच शहर के बीच हो रहा है।

गोल्डन बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड और इंडिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज
इन चार वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स में सबसे पहला 12 हजार टन सीमेंट कंक्रीट का उत्पादन करना है, दूसरा इस कांक्रीट को इतनी तेजी से बिछाना, तीसरा एक फुट मोटा और 18.75 मीटर चौड़ा निर्माण है और चौथा रिकॉर्ड रिजिड पेवमेंट क्वॉलिटी को मेनटेन करने का है। यह सारे काम सिर्फ 24 घंटों में ही कर दिए गए और इस तरह इस एक्सप्रेस-वे ने एक साथ चार वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम पर दर्ज कर लिए।

यह काम देश का माइल स्टोल और पूरी दुनिया के लिए बेंचमार्क
इस अद्भुत रिकॉर्ड्स के बारे में पटेल इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर लिमिटेड के एमडी अरविंद पटेल ने कहा कि भारत के सड़क निर्माण में यह अब तक की सबसे बड़ी उपलब्धि है। हमने एक ऐसा रिकॉर्ड बना दिया है, जो जल्दी और आसानी से नहीं टूटने वाला। बात सिर्फ रिकॉर्ड बनाने की नहीं है, यह आधुनिक भारत की तस्वीर का गवाह है। इसने देश ही नहीं, बल्कि पूरी दुनिया के लिए बेंचमार्क सेट कर दिया है। इस एक्स्प्रेस-वे के निर्माण में अब और तेजी आएगी, क्योंकि हमारे प्लांट में अब हर घंटे 840 क्यूबिक मीटर सीमेंट कांक्रीट तैयार हो रहा है।

गुजरात में 63 किमी का निर्माण पटेल इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर द्वारा किया जा रहा है।
गुजरात में 63 किमी का निर्माण पटेल इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर द्वारा किया जा रहा है।

मशीनों और जबर्दस्त प्लानिंग का गठजोड़
वहीं, इस बारे में गोल्डन बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड के ऑब्जर्वर डॉ. मनीष विश्नोई ने बताया कि लगातार 24 घंटे तक पेवमेंट क्वॉलिटी की कांक्रीटिंग, मशीन और जबर्दस्त प्लानिंग के बीच के गठजोड़ को दर्शाती है। बस इंजीनियर्स के इसी कमाल ने एक साथ चार वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स बना दिए। वहीं, जिस हिस्से में यह एक्सप्रेस-वे बना है, वह मूल रूप से जमीन से तकरीबन 15 फीट की ऊंचाई पर है।

20-20 करोड़ रुपए की कीमत वालीं तीन मशीनों का उपयोग
दुनिया भर में एक साथ 16 मीटर चौड़ एक्सप्रेस-वे तैयार करने के लिए कांक्रीट लेयर मशीन का उपयोग किया जाता है। लेकिन यह एक्सप्रेस-वे 18.75 मीटर चौड़ा है और इसी के चलते पटेल इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर ने खासतौर पर जर्मनी से 20 करोड़ रुपए कीमत की तीन मशीनें खरीदी हैं। बता दें, करीब 1200 किमी लंबे इस एक्सप्रेस-वे के गुजरात में 63 किमी का निर्माण पटेल इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर द्वारा किया जा रहा है।

1250 लोगों की ताबड़तोड़ मेहनत का नतीजा
- माल ढुलाई के लिए 115 टिपर्स ट्रकों का उपयोग
- मैकेनिकल विभाग में 300 लोगों की टीम तैनात थी
- 250 लोगों ने प्रोडक्शन यूनिट की जिम्मेदारी संभाली
- 150,000 लीटर एचएसडी का उपयोग हुआ
- 5,00,000 किग्रा बर्फ का इस्तेमाल हुआ
- 1,30,000 किलो डोएल बार-टी का इस्तेमाल
- 5000 टन सीमेंट का यूज
- 1500 टन फ्लाई ऐश मिक्स की गई
- 80000 किलोग्राम मिक्सर का उपयोग किया गया

एक्सप्रेस-वे की खासियत
इस हाईवे के निर्माण में इसकी टिकाऊ क्षमता का विशेष रूप से ख्याल रखा गया है। इसी के चलते हर 4.5 मीटर के अंतराल पर सीमेंट कांक्रीट के साथ 32 एमएम (2.1 किग्रा) की लोहे की रॉड भी डाली जा रही है। लोहे की रॉडे 4.5 मीटर के अंतराल पर दोनों तरफ यानी की लंबाई और चौड़ाई के बीच बिछाई जा रही हैं।

