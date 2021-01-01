पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • A Two month old Baby Was Found Near A Goods Train Parked At Vapi Railway Station In Gujarat, GRP Women Workers Are Taking Care

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्राइम:गुजरात में वापी रेलवे स्टेशन में खड़ी मालगाड़ी के पास से दो महीने का बच्चा मिला, जीआरपी महिलाकर्मी कर रहीं देखरेख

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
बच्चे की देखरेख आरपीएफ की महिलाकर्मी कर रही हैं।
  • बच्चे के माता-पिता की पहचान के लिए आसपास के सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी देखे जा रहे हैं
  • राउंड के दौरान आरपीएफ के जवानों ने मालगाड़ी पास नवजात के रोने की आवाज सुनी थी

गुजरात में वलसाड जिले के वापी रेलवे स्टेशन पर शुक्रवार शाम को एक मालगाड़ी के पहिए के पास कोई 2 महीने के बच्चे को छोड़ गया। वापी रेलवे स्टेशन पर ड्यूटी पर तैनात आरपीएफ कर्मियों ने नवजात को देखा और तुरंत उसे लेकर थाने पहुंचे। फिलहाल बच्चे की देखरेख आरपीएफ की महिलाकर्मी कर रही हैं। बच्चे के अभिभावक की तलाश की जा रही है।

राउंड के दौरान आरपीएफ के जवानों ने मालगाड़ी पास नवजात के रोने की आवाज सुनी थी।
राउंड के दौरान आरपीएफ के जवानों ने मालगाड़ी पास नवजात के रोने की आवाज सुनी थी।

नवजात के अभिभावकों की तलाश जारी
वापी आरपीएफ से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार शुक्रवार शाम रेलवे स्टेशन पर आरपीएफ जवान राउंड लगा रहे थे। इसी दौरान उन्हें खड़ी मालगाड़ी के पहियों के पास से नवजात के रोने की आवाज सुनाई दी। बच्चा कपड़े में लिपटा हुआ था। आरपीएफ में बच्चे के माता-पिता को खोजने की कोशिश की, लेकिन अब तक पता नहीं चला है। पुलिस स्टेशन से लेकर आसपास के सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकटरीना कैफ से तुलना के चलते किया मुशकिलों का सामना, 11 साल के स्ट्रगल के बावजूद पीछा नहीं छोड़ रहा ये टैग - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser