  Burdoli City Railway Bus Parked Behind Bus, Bus Filled With Passengers, More Than 20 Injured

सूरत में हादसा:रेलवे फाटक पर खड़ी बस के पीछे जा घुसी यात्रियों से भरी दूसरी बस, दोनों में सवार 20 से ज्यादा यात्री घायल

सूरत6 मिनट पहले
दोनों बसों में 35 से ज्यादा यात्री सवार थे।
  • बारडोली शहर के दस्तान रेलवे फाटक के पास सुबह करीब 6 बजे हादसा हुआ
  • दोनों बसों में 35 से ज्यादा यात्री सवार थे, जिनमें से 20 से ज्यादा घायल हो गए

गुजरात में आज सुबह एक के बाद एक दो बड़े सड़क हादसे हुए। पहला हादसा वडोदरा के पास सुबह करीब साढ़े तीन बजे हुआ, जिसमें आयशर में सवार 11 लोगों की मौत और 16 से ज्यादा जख्मी हो गए। वहीं, सूरत में एक निजी बस के 20 से ज्यादा यात्री घायल हो गए। यात्रियों से भरी यह बस बारडोली शहर के पास स्थित रेलवे फाटक पर खड़ी एक अन्य बस के पीछे जा घुसी थी। पीछे से टक्कर मारने वाली बस का ड्राइवर व क्लीनर गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया है।

दोनों बसों मे थे यात्री
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार बारडोली के दस्तान रेलवे फाटक के पास सुबह करीब 6 बजे हादसा हुआ, जब बारडोली के तरफ से आ रही एक बास फाटक पर खड़ी दूसरी बस के पीछे टकरा गई। दोनों बसों में 35 से ज्यादा यात्री सवार थे, जिनमें से 20 से ज्यादा घायल हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।

