आत्महत्या:गुजरात के हालोल में 20 साल की कॉलेज गर्ल ने नहर में कूदकर किया सुसाइड, प्रेमी के धोखे से आहत होकर उठाया कदम

वडोदराएक घंटा पहले
कॉलेज के वॉट्सएप ग्रुप पर पोस्ट किया था सुसाइड नोट। - Dainik Bhaskar
कॉलेज के वॉट्सएप ग्रुप पर पोस्ट किया था सुसाइड नोट।
  • सुसाइड नोट में लिखा - मेरे साथ कई बार शारीरिक संबंध बनाए और बाद में छोड़ दिया
  • छात्रा ने सुसाइड से कुछ देर पहले ही कॉलेज के वॉट्सएप ग्रुप पर सुसाइड नोट पोस्ट किया था

गुजरात में वडोदरा जिले के कोपारेज गांव में रहने वाली एक 20 वर्षीय कॉलेज स्टूडेंट ने प्यार में धोखा खाने के चलते नहर में कूदकर जान दी। सुसाइड नोट में छात्रा ने लिखा है कि उसके प्रेमी ने उसे प्रेमजाल में फंसाकर कई बार उसके साथ शारीरिक संबंध बनाए और बाद में उसे अकेला छोड़ दिया। सुसाइड नोट के आधार पर पुलिस ने आरोपी प्रेमी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

क्या थी घटना?
हलोल तालुका के कोपराज गांव में रहने वाली 20 वर्षीय काजल (परिवर्तित नाम) एमएंडवी आर्ट्स एंड कॉमर्स कॉलेज की स्टूडेंट थी। काजल 25 जनवरी को कॉलेज के लिए घर से निकली थी और दोपहर में उसका मोबाइल फोन स्विच ऑफ हो गया था। परिवार ने काजल की तलाश शुरू की, लेकिन उसका कहीं पता नहीं चला था। इसके बाद काजल की गुमशुदगी की शिकायत दर्ज करवाई गई थी। दूसरे दिन परिवार को पता चला कि कलोल शक्तिपुरा नर्मदा नहर में एक लड़की का शव तैर रहा है। काजल के परिवार के सदस्य भी नहर के पास पहुंचे और काजल के कपड़े देखते ही उसे पहचान गए थे।

व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप में पोस्ट किया था सुसाइड नोट
काजल के अंतिम संस्कार दूसरे दिन पुलिस की जांच में पता चला कि सुसाइड से कुछ देर पहले ही उसने कॉलेज के वॉट्सएप ग्रुप पर सुसाइड नोट पोस्ट किया था। सुसाइड नोट अंग्रेजी में लिखा हुआ था। इसी सुसाड नोट से मालूम हुआ की उसकी आत्महत्या का जिम्मेदार गांव में ही रहने वाला राहुल सोलंकी है।

वह हर कभी फिजिकल रिलेशन बनाता था
काजल ने सुसाइड नोट में लिखा है कि मैं राहुल से सच्चा प्रेम करती थी। उसकी हर बात मानती थी और उससे शादी करना चाहती थी। लेकिन, यह कभी समझ नहीं पाई कि वह सिर्फ मेरा यूज कर रहा था। वह हर कभी मेरे साथ फिजिकल रिलेशन बनाता था। जब उसकी शादी की कहीं और बात चली तो उसने मेरी जिंदगी बर्बाद कर मुझे दो मिनट में ही छोड़ दिया। काजल के इसी सुसाइड नोट के आधार पर पुलिस ने राहुल के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी और आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

