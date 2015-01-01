पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • More Than 200 Buses Of Ahmedabad Vadodara Closed After 6.30 Pm, Passengers Stranded, Kensil Getting Advance Booking

फिर थमे पहिए:अहमदाबाद-वडोदरा की 200 से ज्यादा बसें 6.30 बजे के बाद बंद, यात्री मुश्किल में फंसे, एडवांस बुकिंग हो रहीं केंसिल

अहमदाबाद22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अहमदाबाद का एसटी बस डिपो।
  • अन्य जगहों से आने वाली बसों को अहमदाबाद बायपास पर ही रोककर वापस भेज दिया जाएगा
  • वीकेंड के चलते बसें लगभग फुल हो चुकी थीं, अब उन्हें अपनी बुकिंग कैंसिल करानी पड़ रही है

अहमदाबाद में आज रात 9 बजे से सोमवार सुबह 6 बजे तक लगे कर्फ्यू से एक बार फिर यातायात थम गया है। कर्फ्यू के नियमों के अनुसार अहमदाबाद की सभी बसों के पहिए शाम 6.30 से थम जाएंगे। इससे यात्रियों को भारी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। अहमदाबाद से आने-जाने वाले यात्रियों को एडवांस बुकिंग कैंसिल करनी पड़ रही है।

दिवाली वैकेशन पर हजारों लोग हैं शहर से बाहर
दिवाली के मौके पर हजारों लोग ऐसे हैं, जो अहमदाबाद से बाहर गए थे या अहमदाबाद आए थे। वीकेंड (शनिवार-रविवार) के चलते बसें लगभग फुल हो चुकी थीं, लेकिन अब उन्हें अपनी बुकिंग कैंसिल करानी पड़ रही है। कर्फ्यू रात के 9 बजे से शुरू होगा, इसके चलते अन्य जगहों से आने वाली बसों को बायपास पर ही रोककर वापस भेज दिया जाएगा। ऐसे में यात्रियों के लिए मुश्किल बात ये है कि बायपास से घर तक पहुंचने के लिए उन्हें अन्य वाहनों का सहारा लेना पड़ेगा।

अहमदाबाद जाने वाली बसें 6.30 से बंद
अहमदाबाद के पास गुजरात का दूसरा बड़ा शहर वडोदरा है। इसके चलते रोजाना सैकड़ों बसें अहमदाबाद-वडोदरा रूट पर चलती हैं। लेकिन, कर्फ्यू के चलते वडोदरा बस स्टैंड पर भी 6.30 के बाद अहमदाबाद जाने वाली सभी बसें रुक जाएंगीं।

