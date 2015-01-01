पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाइट कर्फ्यू का इफेक्ट:पाबंदियों से 2000 शादियां टलने की संभावना, अब तक कैटरिंग की 1500 और होटल की 1000 बुकिंग रद्द हो चुकी

सूरत3 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • बैंक्वेट हॉल और होटल जिन क्षेत्रों में ज्यादा वहीं कोरोना के केस भी सबसे अधिक

नाइट कर्फ्यू के दौरान शादी समारोह पर पाबंदी और दिन के दौरान शादी में 100 लोगों के शामिल होने की मंजूरी के चलते कैटरिंग और होटल बुकिंग बड़े पैमाने पर रद्द हो रही हैं। शहर में कैटरिंग के 1500 और होटल की 1000 बुकिंग रद्द हुई हैं।

इसके अलावा 2000 शादियों के स्थगित होने की संभावना है। साथ ही रात्रि दौरान फाॅर्म हाउस में होने वाली शादी के कार्यक्रम रद्द हो रहे हैं। विशेषकर 12 दिसंबर तक ही शादी का शुभ मुहूर्त है, लेकिन कोरोना के बढ़ते केसों के आयोजन कैंसिल कर रहे हैं।

12 दिसंबर तक एसएमसी के कम्युनिटी हॉल फुल
सूरत महानगर पालिका के शहर के अलग-अलग जोनों में ओपन पार्टी प्लॉट और कम्युनिटी हॉल हैं। इनकी संख्या लगभग 53 है। ये सभी 12 दिसंबर तक शादी और अन्य कार्यक्रमों के लिए बुक हो चुके हैं।

इवेंट रद्द होने से इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े 25 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों पर असर पड़ेगा
दिवाली से पहले एसोसिएशन की बैठक में बुकिंग 100 प्रतिशत बुकिंग अमाउंट एडवांस में लेने का निर्णय लिया था। परंतु अब सरकार ने रात में शादी समारोह पर पाबंदी लगा दी है। इससे इवेंट इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े 25 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों पर असर पड़ेगा। दक्षिण गुजरात में हर करीब 8 हजार इवेंट होते हैं। -निहार चावला, प्रमुख, साउथ गुजरात इवेंट मैनेजमेंट एसोसिएशन

लॉकडाउन के बाद अब नाइट कर्फ्यू से होटल इंडस्ट्री ज्यादा प्रभावित
लॉकडाउन से होटल इंडस्ट्री की स्थिति बिगड़ी थी। अब नाइट कर्फ्यू से ज्यादा असर पड़ रहा है। नई गाइडलाइन के कारण लोग मेहमानों को बुलाना टाल रहे हैं। इसके कारण बुकिंग पर असर पड़ रहा है। हमारे साथ जुड़े कैटरिंग वालों की भी स्थिति खराब है। शहर में करीब 1000 बुकिंग रद्द हुई हैं। -सनत रेलिया, होटल एसोसिएशन, वाइस प्रेसिडेंट

