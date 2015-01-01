पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:बर्थ डे पार्टी में मैजिक कैंडल को फूंक मारने वाले परिवार सहित 22 पॉजिटिव

अहमदाबादएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • बर्थ डे का केक नहीं खाया इसलिए बच गई मां

बर्थ डे पार्टी में मैजिक कैंडल को फूंक मारने के कारण पार्टी में मौजूद 22 परिवारजनों और मित्रों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव प्राप्त हुई है। नारणपुरा में एक परिवार ने सोमवार की रात बर्थ डे मनाने के लिए परिवारजन और मित्रों को आमंत्रित किया था। जिस युवक का बर्थ डे उसकी मां ने पहले ही केक काटने तथा कैंडल को फूंक मारने से इनकार किया था, लेकिन परिवार के कई सदस्यों ने युवक की मस्ती करने के लिए मैजिक कैंडल लगाए थे।

मैजिकल कैंडल के कारण बार-बार जोर से फूंक मारने के बावजूद कैंडल बूझ नहीं रहा था। केक जिस कमरे में काटा गया उस कमरे में बैठे कई लोगों ने मास्क भी नहीं पहना था। जिसके कारण 5 दिन में 22 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव प्राप्त हुई है। पार्टी में आए लेेकिन दूसरे कमरे में बैठे सभी सदस्यों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है।

जिस युवक का बर्थ डे थो वह पॉजिटिव होने से अनजान था और वहीं पॉजिटिव आने के बाद समय सुचकता का इस्तेमाल कर उसने पार्टी में मौजूद सभी लोगों को फोन कर अपना-अपना टेस्ट करने को कहा। जबकि बर्थ डे में बर्थ डे बॉय की मां भी मौजूद थी लेकिन उसने न केक खाया और न ही फूंक मारी इसलिए उसकी रिपोर्ट भी निगेटिव आई है।

