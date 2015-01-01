पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन की सख्ती:एयरपोर्ट, रेलवे स्टेशन और बस डिपो सहित सभी प्रवेश द्वार पर 24 घंटे टेस्टिंग

सूरत13 मिनट पहले
  • महाराष्ट्र जाने वालों को दिखानी होगी आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट

दिवाली छुट्टी पर बड़ी संख्या में लोग बाहर घूमने गए हैं इसके अलावा बाहर से भी लोग यहां आ रहे हैं। लेकिन, कोरोना केस बढ़ने के मद्देनजर अब सूरत रेलवे स्टेशन, एयरपोर्ट, बस डिपो समेत शहर में आने वाले सभी एंट्री के तीन गेट पर 24 घंटे कोरोना टेस्टिंग की शुरुआत होगी। इसके लिए बूथ लगाए जा रहे हैं। जहां लोगों की टेस्टिंग की जाएगी।

शहर में प्रवेश के लिए लोगों को ट्रेवेल हिस्ट्री दिखाना अनिवार्य होगा। यह प्रक्रिया अगले 14 दिनों तक सख्ती के साथ की जाएगी, ताकि नए केस आने की स्थिति का अंदाजा लगाया जा सके। इसके अलावा गुजरात से जो लोग महाराष्ट्र जा रहे हैं उन्हें कोरोना जांच कराना अनिवार्य किया गया है।

अगर जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव रही, तभी महाराष्ट्र में प्रवेश मिलेगा। महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने यह आदेश जारी कर दिया है। रेलवे बस हवाई जहाज सभी माध्यम से सफर करने वाले यात्रियों को वहां अपनी आरटीपीसीआर जांच की रिपोर्ट दिखानी होगी। जांच रिपोर्ट 96 घंटे तक वैलिड मानी जाएगी।

कोरोना आइसोलेशन कोच सोनगढ़ में खड़े हैं
जहां एक तरह कोरोना मामलों में वृद्धि हो रही है वहीं दूसरी ओर सूरत में कोरोना मरीजों के लिए बनाए गए 25 रेलवे आइसोलेशन कोच इन दिनों सोनगढ़ उकाई रेलवे स्टेशन पर खड़ी की गई हैं। सूरत डिपो में बनकर तैयार ये कोच सभी सुविधाओं से लैस हैं, लेकिन इनकी उपयोगिता अब तक स्पष्ट नहीं हो सकी है।

रेलवे अधिकारियों ने कहा कि सूरत महानगर पालिका और कलेक्टर की ओर से अब तक इन कोचों की मांग नहीं की गई है, जिससे हमनें इन्हें ताप्ती सेक्शन के सोनगढ़ उकाई स्टेशन के पास खड़ा किया है। जैसे ही इनकी मांग होगी। हम इन्हे स्थानीय प्रशासन को सौपेंगे।

