कोरोना वॉरियर्स की मुसीबत:PPE किट से डॉक्टर्स और नर्सों की त्वचा हो रही खराब, 25% स्किन एलर्जी की समस्या से परेशान

अहमदाबाद30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अपोलो हॉस्पिटल की नर्स किंजल कोराट और डर्मेटोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. अंशुल वर्मन।
  • किट पहनने वाले डॉक्टर्स और हेल्थ वर्कर्स को लेनी पड़ रही एलर्जी की दवाएं
  • पसीने से खुजली, दाने और स्किन निकलने की परेशानियां तक सामने आ रहीं

कोरोना महामारी से लोगों को बचाने के लिए अस्पतालों में लगातार सेवाएं दे रहे डॉक्टरों को अब बचाव के लिए पहनी जाने वाली पर्सनल प्रोटेक्टिव इक्विपमेंट (PPE) किट ही बीमार कर रही है। इसके चलते डॉक्टर्स डिहाइड्रेशन, सिरदर्द, जलन और खासतौर पर स्किन एलर्जी के शिकार हो रहे हैं। अहमदाबाद के सिविल अस्पताल में डॉक्टर्स से बातचीत में पता चला है कि लगातार 8 से 12 घंटों तक किट पहनने वाले डॉक्टर्स में करीब 25% फीसदी एलर्जी की दवाएं लेने पर मजबूर हैं।

किट पहनने वाले डॉक्टर्स और हेल्थ वर्कर्स को लेनी पड़ रही एलर्जी की दवाएं।
किट पहनने वाले डॉक्टर्स और हेल्थ वर्कर्स को लेनी पड़ रही एलर्जी की दवाएं।

दो मास्क पहनने के चलते चेहरे पर फफोले उठ आए
अपोलो हॉस्पिटल नर्सिंग स्टाफ की किंजल कोराट बताती हैं कि जब मैंने पहली बार पीपीई किट पहनी तो गर्मी और पसीने के चलते चेहरे और शरीर में जगह-जगह लाल चकत्ते और फफोले उठ आए थे। सेफ्टी के लिए चेहरे पर दो मास्क लगाने के चलते तो चेहरे पर लाल दाने उठ आए और यह समस्या बढ़ती चली गई। स्किन डॉक्टर्स से इसकी दवाएं लेने पड़ गईं, जो अब तक चल रही हैं। हालांकि, कोरोना की समस्या तो अब तक खत्म नहीं हुई है। इसलिए किट तो पहननी ही पड़ती है।

मास्क लगाने के चलते चेहरे पर दाने उठ आए।
मास्क लगाने के चलते चेहरे पर दाने उठ आए।

खुजली की समस्या हो गई
अहमदाबाद के सिविल अस्पताल में नर्स रिंकू भावसार के बताए अनुसार पीपीई किट पहनने वाले 10 में से 3 डॉक्टर्स और नर्स इस समय स्किन से जुड़ी कई समस्याओं से ग्रसित हैं। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा खुजली की समस्या है, जो पसीने के चलते होती है। लंबे समय तक यह समस्या रहने के चलते हाथ-पैर की स्किन तक निकलने लगती है।

पसीना बनता है फंगस का कारण
डर्मेटोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. अंशुल वर्मा बताते हैं कि पीपीई किट के चलते पूरी शरीर ढंका रहता है और शरीर को बिल्कुल हवा नहीं मिल पाती। बॉडी से पसीना लगातार निकलता रहता है जो फंगस का कारण बन जाता है। वहीं, एक तरफ पूरे समय ग्लव्ज पहने रहना और उतारते ही हाथों को सैनिटाइज करना स्किन को तुरंत नुकसान पहुंचाता है। इसके अलावा सिर पर बेल्ट के प्रेशर से हेयर लॉस की समस्या भी हो रही है।

मास्क लगाने के चलते तो चेहरे पर लाल दाने उठ आए
मास्क लगाने के चलते तो चेहरे पर लाल दाने उठ आए

चक्कर आने लगते हैं
मेडिलिंक हॉस्पिटल के डॉ. मनीष अग्रवाल बताते हैं कि मैं कुछ समय के लिए ही पीपीई किट पहनता हूं तो भी स्किन एलर्जी की समस्या होने लगी है। पीपीई किट में सबसे बड़ी दिक्कत उसके साइज की भी होती है। अगर वह आपके साइज की नहीं है तो गले पर प्रेशर और सेफ्टी के लिए मुंह पर दो मास्क लगाने पड़ते हैं। जिससे सांस की समस्या होने लगती है और चक्कर आने लगते हैं।

पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ डिहाइड्रेशन, चक्कर आने तथा हार्ट बीट बढ़ने जैसी परेशानियों के शिकार।
पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ डिहाइड्रेशन, चक्कर आने तथा हार्ट बीट बढ़ने जैसी परेशानियों के शिकार।

हार्ट बीट बढ़ने जैसी परेशानियों का शिकार

अहमदाबाद सिविल अस्पताल की डॉ. मेहा बताती हैं कि तापमान सामान्य से ज्यादा था और इस दौरान कोविड वार्ड में कमरे को ठंडा करने की सुविधा यानी एयरकंडीशन का प्रयोग प्रतिबंधित है। ऐसे में आठ घंटे तक पीपीई किट को पहनकर अपनी सेवाएं देने वाले चिकित्सक और पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ डिहाइड्रेशन और चक्कर आने तथा हार्ट बीट बढ़ने जैसी परेशानियों का शिकार हो रहे हैं। पीपीई किट पहनने वाले कई डॉक्टरों और नर्सिंग स्टॉफ कुछ दिनों में मौसम के गर्म होने पर डिहाइड्रेशन, सिर दर्द, आंखों में जलन और त्वचा रोग का शिकार हुए हैं, जबकि कई बेहोश भी हो गए।

