सुसाइड:वडोदरा में IT कंपनी की एचआर मैनेजर 25 वर्षीय युवती ने किया सुसाइड, ऑफिस से घर आते ही लगा ली फांसी

वडोदराएक घंटा पहले
सुसाइड के वक्त भी घड़ी, सैंडल और ऑफिस पहनकर गईं ड्रेस पहने हुए थीं।
  • रिलीफ स्टार्ट इन कंपनी में तीन सालों से एचआर मैनेजर थीं और नाइट शिफ्ट करती थीं
  • घर से कोई सुसाइड नोट बरामद नहीं हुआ है। अब पुलिस उनके मोबाइल की जांच कर रही है

वडोदरा के अकोटा इलाके में रहने वाली एक 25 वर्षीय युवती दीपिका ने गुरुवार की रात फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। दीपिका रिलीफ स्टार्ट इन नाम की एक कंपनी में एचआर मैनेजर थीं और यहां किराए के मकान में रहती थीं। हालांकि, दीपिका ने यह कदम क्यों उठाया, इसका खुलासा नहीं हो सका है। घर से कोई सुसाइड नोट भी बरामद नहीं हुआ है। पुलिस ने दीपिका का मोबाइल जब्त कर उसकी जांच शुरू कर दी है।

ऑफिस से आते ही सुसाइड कर लिया
ऑफिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार दीपिका कंपनी में नाइट शिफ्ट करती थीं। गुरुवार रात को अचानक उन्होंने तबियत खराब होने की बात कही और ऑफिस से घर आ गई थीं। घर आते ही उन्होंने सुसाइड कर लिया। आज सुबह जब किसी परिचित का फोन रिसीव न करने पर पड़ोसियों को सूचना दी गई। इसके बाद घर की तलाशी लेने पर उनका शव कमरे में लटकता हुआ मिला। सुसाइड के वक्त भी दीपिका घड़ी, सैंडल और ऑफिस पहनकर गईं ड्रेस पहने हुए थीं। इससे अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा है कि ऑफिस से आते ही उन्होंने सुसाइड कर लिया था।

मूल अहमदाबाद की रहने वाली थीं
दीपिका के परिचितों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार वे मूल रूप से अहमदाबाद की रहने वाली हैं। वे दिवालीपुरा स्थित रिलीफ स्टार्ट इन नाम कंपनी में पिछले तीन सालों से एचआर मैनेजर के पद पर कार्यरत थीं। वडोदरा के अकोटा इलाके के अपार्टमेंट की तीसरी मंजिल में किराए से रहती थीं। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर शव पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। फिलहाल उनके परिचितों से पूछताछ की जा रही है। इसके अलावा उनके मोबाइल की भी जांच की जा रही है।

