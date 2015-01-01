पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नर्मद यूनिवर्सिटी:पीएचडी करने के लिए 35 विषय में 2696 छात्रों ने ऑनलाइन अर्जी दी

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • पीएचडी की प्रवेश परीक्षा नहीं हो रही, अभी तक परीक्षा की घोषणा न होने से छात्रों की परेशानी और बढ़ गई

वीर नर्मद दक्षिण गुजरात यूनिवर्सिटी में पीएचडी की ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरने की कार्रवाई पूरी हो गई है। यूनिवर्सिटी के 12 विभागों से 35 विषय में 2696 छात्रों ने पीएचडी के लिए ऑनलाइन अर्जी दी है। प्रदेश की अधिकांश यूनिवर्सिटी में पीएचडी की प्रवेश परीक्षा पूरी हो गई है, पर नर्मद यूनिवर्सिटी में अभी तक कोई घोषणा नहीं की गई।

नर्मद यूनिवर्सिटी में नई शिक्षा नीति-2020 को अमल में लाने के बाद एमफिल यानी कि मास्टर ऑफ फिलाॅस्पी का कोर्स बंद कर दिया गया है। अब एमफिल में प्रवेश लेने वाले छात्र पीएचडी की ओर रुख कर रहे हैं। इस वजह से इस साल पीएचडी में प्रवेश लेने वाले छात्रों की संख्या बढ़ गई है।

इस साल कॉमर्स में 375, अकाउंटेंडीस, स्टेटेस्टीक, इकोनॉमिक्स और बैंकिंग में सबसे अधिक आवेदन आए हैं। सबसे कम एक आवेदन फॉरेंसिक मेडिकसन एंड टेक्सकोलॉजी, जनरल मेडिसिन और माइक्रोबायोलॉजी में आई है।

सिंडीकेट सदस्य बोले- इंचार्ज कुलपति प्रवेश परीक्षा पर ले सकती हैं निर्णय

सिंडीकेट सदस्य भावेश रबारी ने बताया कि प्रदेश की सभी यूनिवर्सिटी में पीएचडी की प्रवेश परीक्षा हो गई है। नर्मद यूनिवर्सिटी में प्रवेश परीक्षा लेने का पूरा अधिकार कुलपति को साैंपा गया है। इंचार्ज कुलपति डॉ. हेमाली देसाई कोविड-19 को ध्यान में रखते हुए पीएचडी की प्रवेश परीक्षा की घोषणा कर सकती हैं। घोषणा होने के बाद विद्यार्थी परीक्षा की तैयारी करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें