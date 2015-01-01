पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:डायमंड कंपनी से ट्रांसफर कर लिए 2.80 करोड़, 9 पर केस

सूरत38 मिनट पहले
सरथाना थाने में 9 लोगों के खिलाफ हीरा व्यापारी ने 2.80 करोड़ की ठगी का मामला दर्ज करवाया है। पिपलोद के रिवर विंट अपार्टमेंट में रहने वाले शिकायतकर्ता राजेश ढोलकिया ने बताया कि सभी आरोपियों ने मिलकर एक दूसरे की मदद से षड्यंत्र रचा और अलग-अलग कंपनियों के बैंक अकाउंट में से 1.14 करोड रुपए चेक से अपने अकाउंट तथा एचके अब डायमंड एलएलपी कंपनी के अकाउंट में से 1.65 करोड़ रुपए मिलाकर कुल 2.80 करोड़ रुपए अपने आरोपियों के अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर कराया।

इसके अलावा नोटिफाइड एरिया हजीरा के नाम से झूठे रसीद बनाई। उस रसीद में फर्जी दस्तखत कर झूठा चेक नंबर दिखाया। फर्जी रसीद होने का पता चलने के बावजूद उसका सही तरीके से इस्तेमाल किया और शिकायतकर्ता के कंपनी में इस्तेमाल कर कंपनी का अकाउंट से करोड़ों रुपए ट्रांसफर करा लिया।

