ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई:लॉकडाउन से 280 स्कूल शटडाउन; 5 माह से यहां ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन शुरू नहीं

सूरत42 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

(अनूप मिश्रा) काेराेना काल में पिछले करीबन 7 महीने से स्कूल बंद हैं। स्कूलाें में बच्चाें काे अाॅनलाइन पढ़ाया जा रहा है। एसेसमेंट जमा करते समय ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन का चाैंकाने वाला आंकड़ा सामने आया है। जिसमें पता चला कि 280 स्कूलाें में ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन शुरू ही नहीं किया गया। स्कूलाें ने बच्चाें से संपर्क करने की भी कोशिश नहीं की। लॉ

कडाउन से लेकर अब तक स्कूल बंद होने की वजह से स्टाफ का स्ट्रक्चर भी बिगड़ गया है और बच्चे भी गायब हैं। राज्य सरकार ने दिवाली के बाद स्कूलों को खोलने की योजना बनाई है और तैयारी की रिपोर्ट मंगाई है। यह तय है कि दिवाली के बाद स्कूल खुलेंगे और बच्चों को क्लास में बैठाकर पढ़ाया जाएगा। दिवाली के बाद अगर स्कूल खुलते हैं तो इसमें पढ़ने वाले बच्चों को खोजना होगा।

अब इन स्कूलों को बच्चे भी नहीं मिल रहे हैं। वहीं, लॉकडाउन में कई स्कूलों ने तो शिक्षकों को भी नौकरी से निकाल दिया था। शिक्षक दूसरी नौकरी करने लगे हैं। कोरोना काल में कई स्कूल तो बंद होने की कगार पर हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार शहर के 280 स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले बच्चाें को ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन से नहीं जोड़ा गया। कोरोना काल में इन बच्चों के लिए पढ़ाई की कोई तैयारी नहीं की गई। एक स्कूल में कम से कम 200 बच्चों की संख्या को जोड़ें तो करीबन 56,000 बच्चों को 7 महीने से कुछ भी नहीं पढ़ाया गया। स्कूलों ने इस बच्चों से अभी तक कोई संपर्क भी नहीं किया। .

शहर के सरकारी और निजी स्कूलों में करीबन 15 लाख से अधिक बच्चे पढ़ते हैं। कोरोना काल में 50 से 60 हजार बच्चे ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन से पूरी तरह से वंचित रह गए। सरकार ने ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन की जांच करने की जिम्मेदारी शासनाधिकारी को सौंपी थी।

परेशानी: स्कूल अब शिक्षकों को खोज रहे हैं
लॉकडाउन में छोटे-छोटे स्कूल आर्थिक संकट से परेशान हो गए थे और शिक्षकों को नौकरी से निकाल दिया था। बच्चों की फीस न आने के कारण स्कूल शिक्षकों को तनख्वाह भी नहीं दे पा रहे थे। इससे परेशान होकर कई शिक्षकों ने दूसरा काम-धंधा तलाश लिया।

राज्य सरकार ने दिवाली बाद स्कूलों को खोलने का निर्णय तो स्कूल शिक्षक खोजने लगे। पुराने शिक्षकों को फिर से नौकरी पर बुला रहे हैं। दूसरी नौकरी करने वाले शिक्षक दोबारा स्कूलों में आने को तैयार नहीं है। इससे स्कूलों की परेशानी और बढ़ गई है।

वजह: ऑनलाइन पढ़ाने के लिए सिस्टम नहीं बनाया
स्कूलों में ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई न होने की कई वजह सामने आई है। स्कूलों की मानें तो शिक्षकों के न होने की वजह से बच्चों को ऑनलाइन नहीं पढ़ाया जा सका। आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे कई स्कूलों ने तो ऑनलाइन पढ़ाने का कोई सिस्टम ही नहीं बनाया।

इसके अलावा अभिभावकों के पास भी स्मार्ट फोन नहीं था। इससे ऑनलाइन पढ़ाने में समस्या आ रही थी। इसके अलावा अधिकांश अभिभावक परिवार के साथ अपने गांव चले गए थे, इससे उनका संपर्क नहीं हो पा रहा था, क्योंकि गांवों में नेटवर्क की सबसे बड़ी समस्या है।

स्थिति: लॉकडाउन के बाद बच्चों का कुछ पता नहीं
कई स्कूल तो ऐसे हैं जिन्हें अब तक यह भी पता नहीं है कि उनके यहां पढ़ने वाले बच्चे इस समय कहां हैं। बच्चों से संपर्क करने में स्कूलों ने बड़ी लापरवाही दिखाई है। वहीं, किराए के मकानों में रहने वाले अभिभावक लॉकडाउन में इतने परेशान हो गए कि परिवार के साथ गांव चले गए।

अनलॉक में ढील मिलने के बाद अभिभावक तो लाैटकर वापस आ गए, पर कोरोना के डर से बच्चों को साथ नहीं ले आए। कई अभिभावकों ने अपना ठिकाना भी बदल दिया। अभिभावकों ने स्कूलों में जो मोबाइल नंबर दिया था वह भी बंद है।

शिक्षा समिति: 30 हजार बच्चे ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई नहीं कर पा रहे हैं

शिक्षा समिति के स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले डेढ़ लाख छात्रों में 12 हजार छात्र संपर्क विहीन हैं। समिति के 320 स्कूलों में हुए सर्वे में यह मामला सामने आया है। संपर्क विहीन छात्रों में सबसे अधिक हिन्दी, मराठी और उड़िया माध्यम के छात्र हैं।

जून में सत्र शुरू होने के बाद अभिभावकों से संपर्क करने की कोशिश की गई, पर 12 हजार छात्रों से संपर्क नहीं हो पाया। छात्रों को मास प्रमोशन तो मिल गया है, पर आॅनलाइन एजुकेशन से वंचित हैं। सरकारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार 30 हजार से अधिक छात्र ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा 25 हजार छात्र तो अभी भी सूरत में नहीं हैं। इन छात्रों से संपर्क होने की जानकारी मिली है।

स्कूलों ने ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन का डेटा सबमिट नहीं किया है। जांच करने के बाद ही पता चलेगा कि कितने स्कूल बाकी हैं। स्कूलों ने डेटा सबमिट क्यों नहीं किया, जल्द ही इसकी जानकारी मंगाई जाएगी।
विमल देसाई, शासनाधिकारी

