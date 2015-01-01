पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खुशियां मातम में बदलीं:गर्भवती बेटी को तकलीफ न हो ये सोचकर पिता कार से लेने गए, ट्रक ने मारी टक्कर, बेटी-दामाद और पिता की मौत

सूरत16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ट्रक की टक्कर से कार 30 फुट नीचे नदी में जा गिरी।
  • ट्रक की टक्कर से कार 30 फुट नीचे नदी में जा गिरी और तीनों की मौके पर ही मौत ही गई

गुजरात के सूरत जिले में धूलिया-सूरत नेशनल हाईवे पर शनिवार सुबह एक भीषण सड़क हादसे में पिता, बेटी और दामाद की मौत हो गई। जबकि 15 साल की छोटी बेटी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। मृतकों की कार को एक ट्रक ने सामने से टक्कर मार दी, जिससे कार टकराने के बाद 30 फीट नीचे नदी में जा गिरी और तीनों की मौत हो गई। मृतकों में शामिल बेटी को 7 महीने का गर्भ था। इसलिए पिता उसे ससुराल से मायके ला रहे थे।

बेटी को तकलीफ न हो, इससे कार लेकर खुद गए थे पिता
सूरत जिले के धूलिया में रहने वाले गोरख सरख की बेटी मनीषा को 7 महीने का गर्भ था। पहले मनीषा पति प्रफुल वाघमोडे के साथ प्राइवेट बस से सूरत से धूलिया आने वाली थी। लेकिन, गोरखभाई ने सोचा कि बेटी को तकलीफ होगी। इससे वे खुद कार लेकर बेटी को लेने गए था। उनके साथ छोटी बेटी निकिता (15) भी साथ गई थी। चारों सूरत से धूलिया लौट रहे थे, तभी कोंडाईबारी के घाट के पास एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने कार को टक्कर मार दी।

गर्भ में बेटा था
हादसे के बाद स्थानीय लोग मौके पर पहुंचे और बचाव दल व तैराकों की मदद से चारों को बाहर निकाला। हालांकि, तब तक तीनों की मौत हो चुकी थी। वहीं, निकिता गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई है, जिसे सूरत के अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। पोस्टमॉर्टम में पता चला कि मृतकों में शामिल मनीषा के गर्भ में 7 महीने का गर्भ था। इस हादसे से दोनों परिवारों की दिवाली की खुशियां मातम में बदल गईं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलोंगेवाला पोस्ट पर मोदी की चीन-पाक को चेतावनी- किसी ने आजमाने की कोशिश की तो प्रचंड जवाब मिलेगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें