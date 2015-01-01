पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन:आयुर्वेद में सर्जरी की मंजूरी से 3500 डॉक्टरों ने बंद रखी ओपीडी, 1000 प्लांड ऑपरेशन टले

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपते डॉक्टर

आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी करने की मंजूरी देने के केंद्र सरकार के निर्णय के विरोध में शुक्रवार को सूरत के लगभग 3500 एलोपैथी के डॉक्टरों ने ओपीडी बंद रखी। इस दाैरान 1000 प्लांड ऑपरेशन नहीं किए। हालांकि कोविड और इमरजेंसी में डाॅक्टरों ने मरीजों का इलाज किया। सूरत आईएमए के अध्यक्ष डॉ. हीरल शाह ने बताया कि साढ़े पांच साल की पढ़ाई करने के बाद एमबीबीएस होता है।

फिर तीन साल पढ़ाई करने के बाद सर्जन बनते हैं। सरकार ने आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी करने की छूट दे दी है। आयुर्वेदिक साइंस का हम सम्मान करते हैं। वे अपना काम करें हमें अपना काम करने दें। यह मरीजों के हित में होगा। डाॅक्टरों ने कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन दिया और अाईएमए के पदाधिकारियों की बैठक हुई।

इसमें निर्णय लिया गया कि अगर सरकार उनकी बात नहीं मानती तो उग्र आंदोलन किया जाएगा। दूसरी ओर आयुष्मान भारत योजना की सलाहकार समिति के सदस्य वैद्य मुकुल पटेल ने बताया कि एलोपैथी के डॉक्टरों ने आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टरों को झोला छाप बोलकर मर्यादा लांघ दी है। आयुर्वेदिक हमारी भारतीय संस्कृति है यही हमारी पहचान है। शुक्रवार को इनकी हड़ताल से कोई प्रभाव नहीं पड़ा।

