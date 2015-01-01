पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • 3800 Passengers And 1700 Vehicles Booked Before Launch, PM Modi Will Show Green Signal Tomorrow

जहाज के अंदर की PHOTOS:24 घंटों में ही 3800 यात्रियों और 1700 वाहनों की हो गई बुकिंग, कल PM मोदी करेंगे शुभारंभ

गुजरात27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पहले ट्रायल में भावनगर के घोघा पोर्ट से सूरत के हजीरा पहुंचा जहाज।
  • रो-पैक्स फेरी दिन में तीन ट्रिप लगाएगी, इससे सैकड़ों यात्रियों, वाहनों का भी आवागमन हो सकेगा
  • हजीरा से घोघा के बीच सड़क मार्ग से 370 किमी दूरी है, जबकि जल मार्ग से मात्र 80 किमी है

देश की पहली सी-प्लेन सर्विस को शुरू करने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अब 8 नवंबर को सूरत के हजीरा से भावनगर के घोघा के बीच पहली रो-पैक्स फेरी सेवा शुरू करने जा रहे हैं। पीएम मोदी डिजिटल लॉन्चिंग के जरिए यह शुरुआत करेंगे। गुजरात में रो-पैक्स फेरी की यह दूसरी सेवा होगी। इसे लेकर लोग कितने उत्साहित हैं कि इसका अंदाजा इसी बात से लगा सकते हैं कि हजीरा से घोघा के बीच रो-पैक्स फेरी सेवा शुरू होने से पहले ही फुल हो चुकी है। शुक्रवार को ट्रायल के बाद ही इसके लिए 3800 यात्रियों और 1700 वाहनों की बुकिंग भी हो गई।

एक ट्रिप में 500 यात्री और 34 क्रू मेंबर्स सवार हो सकते हैं।
एक ट्रिप में 500 यात्री और 34 क्रू मेंबर्स सवार हो सकते हैं।

यात्रियों का 9-10 घंटे का समय बचेगा
ट्रायल सफल होने पर 8 नवंबर को रो-रो फेरी सेवा के प्रारंभ होने से हजीरा से घोघा मात्र चार घंटे में पहुंच सकेंगे। रो-रो फेरी दिन में तीन ट्रिप लगाएगी। इससे सैकड़ों यात्रियों, वाहनों का भी आवागमन हो सकेगा। हजीरा से घोघा के बीच सड़क मार्ग से 370 किमी दूरी है, जबकि जल मार्ग से मात्र 80 किमी है। इससे दैनिक 9 हजार लीटर ईंधन भी बचेगा और यात्रियों का 10 घंटे का सफर घटकर 4 घंटे का हो जाएगा।

बिजनेस क्लास के लिए केबिन की भी व्यवस्था।
बिजनेस क्लास के लिए केबिन की भी व्यवस्था।

25 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बना
हजीरा में आरओ-पैक्स टर्मिनल का उद्घाटन किया जाएगा। इसकी लंबाई 100 मीटर और चौड़ाई 40 मीटर है। इसे बनाने में 25 करोड़ रुपए खर्च हुए हैं। टर्मिनल में पार्किंग, प्रशासन भवन, सबस्टेशन और वॉटर टॉवर जैसी सुविधाएं हैं।

रो-पैक्स फेरी का बिजनेस क्लास।
रो-पैक्स फेरी का बिजनेस क्लास।

डेक में 30 ट्रक लादे जा सकते हैं
रो-पैक्स फेरी वेसल तीन डेक वाला पोत है। इसमें मैन डेक में 30 ट्रक लादे जा सकते हैं। वहीं, बीच वाले डेक में 100 कारें जबकि सबसे ऊपर 500 यात्री और 34 क्रू मेंबर्स सवार हो सकते हैं। पैसेंजर डेक में अन्य सुविधाएं भी मौजूद हैं। हजीरा-घोघा रो-पैक्स सेवा के कई व्यापक लाभ भी होंगे।

इसमें मैन डेक में 30 ट्रक लादे जा सकते हैं।
इसमें मैन डेक में 30 ट्रक लादे जा सकते हैं।

सालाना करीब 5 लाख यात्री यात्रा करेंगे
रो फेरी दिन में तीन राउंड लगाएगी। इससे सालाना करीब 5 लाख यात्री यात्रा करेंगे। वहीं, करीब 80 हजार यात्री वाहन, 50 हजार दो पहिया वाहन और 30 हजार ट्रक भी ले जाए जाएंगे। इससे ट्रक ड्राइवरों की थकान कम होगी और अतिरिक्त यात्राओं को करके आय में वृद्धि कर सकेंगे। इससे प्रति दिन लगभग 24 मीट्रिक टन और लगभग 8653 मीट्रिक टन प्रति वर्ष की शुद्ध बचत से CO2 उत्सर्जन मे कमी आएगी।

रो फेरी दिन में तीन राउंड लगाएगी। इससे सालाना करीब 5 लाख यात्री यात्रा करेंगे।
रो फेरी दिन में तीन राउंड लगाएगी। इससे सालाना करीब 5 लाख यात्री यात्रा करेंगे।

मुंबई से पीपावाव तक के जलमार्ग को भी जोड़ने की योजना
सूरत के हजीरा बंदरगाह से भावनगर के घोघा बंदरगाह के बीच रो पैक्स फेरी शुरू होने के बाद पीपावाव से सूरत, सूरत से दीव तथा मुंबई से पीपावाव तक के जलमार्ग को भी इसी से जोड़ने की योजना है। राज्य व केंद्र सरकार गुजरात के समुद्र तट को सीधे दक्षिण भारत से जोड़ने की योजना पर भी काम कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविज्ञान का नोबेल जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय के नाम पर बने इंस्ट्रूमेंट ने चांद पर खोजा पानी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें