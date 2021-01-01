पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हमारी सेहत से खिलवाड़:4 ब्रांड के नाम से 1 साल से मिलावटी घी बना बेच रहे थे, 1819 लीटर जब्त, पांच गिरफ्तार

सूरत40 मिनट पहले
पुलिस ने सुमुल डेयरी के अधिकारी, फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसर और मनपा अधिकारियों के साथ सरथाणा के कृष्णानगर में स्थित गोदाम पर छापा मारा। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस ने सुमुल डेयरी के अधिकारी, फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसर और मनपा अधिकारियों के साथ सरथाणा के कृष्णानगर में स्थित गोदाम पर छापा मारा।
  • एक आरोपी फरार, 25 दिन में मिलावटी घी का दूसरा मामला

सरथाणा के व्रज चौक क्षेत्र में सोमवार को सुमुल तथा अन्य ब्रांड का मिलावटी घी बनाने का कारखाना पकड़ा गया। ब्रांड के नाम से पैक्ड 1819 लीटर मिलावटी घी जब्त किया गया। कुल 12.32 लाख रुपए का मिलावटी घी मिला है। 1725 लीटर वनस्पति घी और तेल भी जब्त किया गया, जिसकी कीमत 2.04 लाख रुपए है।

इसके अलावा टेम्पो और 74000 रुपए नकद सहित कुल 2.89 लाख रुपए का माल जब्त किया है। आरोपी सुमुल शुद्ध घी, श्री हरि कृष्ण शुद्ध घी, गिर अमृत प्रीमियम घी और शुद्ध गंगा घी जैसे ब्रांड के नाम से मिलावटी घी बनाते थे। आरोपी एक साल से मिलावटी घी बनाकर बेच रहे थे। पुलिस ने पांच आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

आरोपियों में नृपेश उर्फ निकुंज हरसुख सावलिया, परेश मावजी सावलिया, नीलेश मगन सावलिया, हरेश जादव बोदरा और अल्पेश मनसुख आसोदरिया शामिल हैं। रवि नाम के एक आरोपी को वांटेड घोषित किया है। पिछले 25 दिनों में मिलावटी घी पकड़ने का यह दूसरा मामला है। 5 जनवरी को रांदेर में मिलावटी घी पकड़ा गया था।

वनस्पति घी, क्रीम मिलाकर बनाते थे मिलावटी घी

आरोपियों ने बताया कि वे अपने दोस्त रवीश उर्फ छगन पटोलिया के साथ वनस्पति घी, खुशबू, रिफाइंड तेल, क्रीम, रंग का उपयोग कर मिलावटी घी बनाते थे। मिलावटी घी के कारखाने से मशीन, बर्तन, गैस के पांच चूल्हे, गैस सिलिंडर, तराजू, बॉक्स, रबर स्टैंप, मैन्युफैक्चरिंग व एक्सपायरी डेट के स्टैंप, बैच नंबर छापने की मशीन जब्त की गई।

पता लगाया जा रहा कितना घी बेच चुके
सभी आरोपी मिलकर पिछले 1 साल से यह धंधा को चला रहे थे। अभी तक कितना नकली घी बेच चुके, आरोपियों के साथ और कौन लोग जुड़े हुए हैं यह जांच का विषय है। जांच में ही पता चलेगा कि कौन-कौन लोग यह नकली माल खरीदते थे।
-वीयू गडरिया, इंस्पेक्टर, पूणा थाना

ऐसे पकड़ में आए

पूणा पुलिस के मुताबिक रविवार को सहारा दरवाजा के पास एक टेम्पो पकड़ा। इस टेम्पो पर सुमुल शुद्ध घी नाम के 300 पाउच मिले। पाउच के सैंपल डेयरी भेजकर जांच कराई गई। डेयरी की लेबोरेटरी में जांच की गई तो मिलावटी घी का पता चला।

टेम्पो ले जा रहे हरेश जादव बोदरा और अल्पेश मनसुख आसोदरिया को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। दोनों अारोपियों से पूछताछ में सरथाना के कृष्णानगर में मिलावटी घी के गोदाम और कारखाने का पता चला।

