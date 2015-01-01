पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:अलग-अलग सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में 4 लोगों की मौत, 3 घायल

सूरत
  • पूणा और सचिन थाना क्षेत्रों में हुए सड़क हादसों में गई जान

शहर में अलग- अलग सड़क हादसों में चार लोगों की मौत हो गई। पूणा थाना क्षेत्र स्थित कारगिल चौक के स्वर्ग रेसिडेंसी निवासी भरत ढोलरिया ने बताया कि 21 नवंबर को अमेजिया वाटर पार्क के सर्विस रोड पर कार नंबर जीजे05 जेबी 1948 के चालक ने उनकी बेटी निशा धोलेरिया तथा उसके दोस्त रवि मियानी को टक्कर मार दी। सिर में चोट लगने से निशा की मौत हो गई।

सचिन थाना क्षेत्र निवासी इकबाल शेख ने मोहम्मद आरिफ गुलाम रसूल शेख के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है। जिसमें बताया कि 21 नवंबर को रात 9:30 बजे मोहम्मद आरिफ अपनी गाड़ी से नवसारी की ओर जा रहा था, रास्ते में संतुलन बिगड़ने से वह गिर गया और सिर में चोट लगने से उसकी मौत हो गई।

वहीं गोलवाड के वचली मोहल्ले निवासी पीयूष राणा ने भरत राणा के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करवाया है। जिसमें बताया कि वह दोस्त भारत की बाइक पर बैठकर जा रहा था। नवागाम डिंडोली में डिवाइडर से बाइक टकरा गई। हादसे में भरत की मौत हो गई।

इधर वहीं एक बमरोली के हरीधाम सोसायटी निवासी सुरेश बिरवाल ने बताया कि एक 22 नवंबर को रात 8:30 बजे कोमल सर्कल के आगे बमरोली बृज नाका के पास एक अनजान बाइक ने उनके दोस्त लिंगराज साहू की बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में लिंगराज की मौत हो गई।

