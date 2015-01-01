पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नए नियम का असर:बिना मास्क के पकड़े गए 113 लोग, 4 पॉजीटिव पहुंचे अस्पताल; निगेटिव रिपोर्ट वाले 109 से वसूले गए 1.09 लाख रुपए

अहमदाबाद28 मिनट पहले
कोरोना अनलॉक के नियमों का पालन कराने के लिए पुलिस जवान तो मुस्तैद है हीं, साथ ही अहमदाबाद म्युनिसिपल कॉर्पोरेशन ने भी 141 लोगों की टीम तैनात कर रखी है।
  • नए नियम के तहत अब बगैर मास्क वालों का कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया जा रहा है
  • अहमदाबाद में कोरोना विस्फोट के हालात, फिर भी दो रुपए का मास्क नहीं लेते लोग

गुजरात में मास्क न पहनने वालों के खिलाफ सख्ती जारी है। मास्क न पहनने वालों के खिलाफ नया नियम लागू होने के 4 दिनों में ही ऐसे 113 लोगों को पकड़ा गया, जिनमें से 4 की रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आई, जिन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। वहीं, अन्य 109 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने पर उनसे 1.09 लाख रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला जा चुका है।

क्या है नया नियम
शनिवार से ही मास्क न पहनने वालों के खिलाफ नया नियम लागू किया गया है कि बगैर मास्क वालों का कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया जाएगा। अगर रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आती है तो 1 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना देना होगा और रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आने पर सीधे अस्पताल भेज दिया जाएगा।

मात्र दो रुपए का मिल रहा मास्क
अहमदाबाद में कोरोना विस्फोट के हालात, फिर भी दो रुपए का मास्क नहीं लेते लोग। सरकारी गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक, कोरोना से बचाव के लिए बाहर निकलते समय मास्क लगाना जरूरी है। इसलिए, राज्य सरकार ने नागरिकों को सस्ते मास्क मुहैया कराए हैं। अमूल के मिल्क पार्लर में 5 मास्क का पैकेट 10 रुपये में उपलब्ध है। इसके बावजूद लोग दो रुपए का मास्क पहनने तैयार नहीं हैं।

कॉर्पोरेशन के 141 लोगों की टीम भी तैनात
कोरोना अनलॉक के नियमों का पालन कराने के लिए पुलिस जवान तो मुस्तैद है हीं, साथ ही अहमदाबाद म्युनिसिपल कॉर्पोरेशन ने भी 141 लोगों की टीम तैनात कर रखी है। ये टीम मास्क न पहनने और सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर थूकने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करती है। शहर के 7 जोन में इस तरह की टीमें तैनात की गई हैं।

