  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  5 Crore Was Seen In 5 Months, Recovery Came From Those Who Did Not Wear Masks Or Were Caught Spitting

सूरत पुलिस की कार्रवाई:5 माह में 5 करोड़ की मुंह दिखाई, वसूली उनसे हुई जिन्होंने मास्क नहीं पहना था या थूकते हुए पकड़े गए

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रदेश में 78 करोड़ रुपए जुर्माना, सूरत पुलिस ने 7 फीसदी वसूली की

(दुर्गेश तिवारी) शहर में सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर बिना मास्क लगाए घूमने और थूकने वालों से पुलिस ने पिछले 5 माह में 1.52 लाख लोगों से 5.03 करोड़ रुपए जुर्माना वसूला है। कोविड-19 को लेकर शहर के अलग-अलग थानों में लगातार मास्क न पहनने और थूकने पर पुलिस ने कड़ाई से पालन करवाया है।

दीवाली के बाद कोरोना के संक्रमण को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार ने अहमदाबाद में 57 घंटे, सूरत, वडोदरा और राजकोट में रात 9 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लगाया है। इसके बावजूद लोग लापरवाही बरतते हुए घर से बाहर निकलते समय मास्क नहीं पहन रहे हैं।

नई गाइडलाइन के अनुसार प्रदेश में अब बिना मास्क पकड़े जाने पर कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया जाएगा। रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने पर 1 हजार रुपए जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आने पर सीधे अस्पताल भेज दिया जाएगा। सूरत में सबसे ज्यादा 27,723 लोगों से अब तक करीब 81 लाख रुपए जुर्माना वसूला गया है। सूरत शहर के अलग-अलग थानों में जरूरतमंद लोगों को 5500 मास्क अब तक वितरित किये गए।

पिछले 5 महीने में प्रदेशभर में 78 करोड़ रुपए वसूले गए। सूरत पुलिस ने 7 प्रतिशत की वसूली की है। पुलिस ने 21 नवंबर को दिनभर में 6.52 लाख रुपए वसूले। इस दौरान 652 लोगों को जुर्माना लगाया गया। सबसे ज्यादा ट्रैफिक विभाग ने 136 लोगों से 1.36 लाख रुपए जुर्माना वसूला है।

इसके अलावा 22 नवंबर को दोपहर 1 बजे तक 19 लोगों के खिलाफ मामले दर्ज हुए और 9 वाहन डिटेन किए गए। इनसे 67300 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला गया।

