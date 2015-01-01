पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुशियां मातम में बदलीं:वडोदरा हादसे में एक ही परिवार के 5 सदस्यों की मौत, एक युवक की अगले महीने होनी थी शादी

वडोदरा11 मिनट पहले
हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले सुरेश जिंजाला और उनकी बहन आरती। -फाइल फोटो।
  • हादसे के वक्त सभी लोग गहरी नींद में सो रहे थे, जिनमें से कईयों की मौत नींद में ही हो गई
  • ट्रक में सवार सभी लोग सूरत से पावागढ़, वडताल और डाकोर मंदिर दर्शन के लिए जा रहे थे

गुजरात के वडोदरा के पास नेशनल हाईवे पर हुए हादसे में 11 लोगों की मौत हुई। इस हादसे में एक पूरा परिवार खत्म हो गया। इनमें पति-पत्नी, उनका बेटा, बेटी और चचेरा भाई शामिल है। इस परिवार में एक लड़के सुरेश जिंजाला की सगाई हो चुकी थी और अगले महीने ही उसकी शादी होने वाली थी। हादसे में मारे गए लोगों में तीन मां और उनके इकलौते बेटे भी शामिल हैं। बच्चों की उम्र 8, 12 और 15 साल थी।

मृतक दयाबेन जिंजाला अपने परिवार के साथ। -फाइल फोटो।
मृतक दयाबेन जिंजाला अपने परिवार के साथ। -फाइल फोटो।

जिंजाला परिवार की पूरी सोसायटी दर्द में डूबी
सूरत शहर की आशानगर सोसायटी में रहने वाले जिंजाला परिवार की सोसायटी में मातम पसर गया है। एक पड़ोसी ने बताया कि परिवार इतना मिलनसार था कि सोसायटी का हर सदस्य इनसे परिचित था। परिवार यहां 20 सालों से रह रहा था और सोसायटी में कभी किसी से इनकी अनबन नहीं देखी गई।

अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले ही दम तोड़ चुके थे 9 लोग
वडोदरा सयाजी हॉस्पिटल के सुपरिटेंडेंट रंजन अय्यर ने बताया कि अस्पताल आने के पहले ही 9 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। घायलों में 2 की हालत इतनी गंभीर थी कि उपचार से पहले ही उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया था। मृतकों में 5 महिलाएं, 4 पुरुष और दो बच्चे शामिल हैं। वहीं, ज्यादा खून बह जाने से घायलों में कुछ की हालत सीरियस है।

चीख-पुकार सुन जागे गांव के लोग
हादसा नेशनल हाईवे पर वाघोडिया चौक के पास रात को करीब 3 बजे हुआ। आइशर ट्रक में सवार सभी लोग सूरत से पावागढ़, वडताल और डाकोर मंदिर दर्शन के लिए जा रहे थे। दुर्घटना के वक्त सभी लोग सो रहे थे। घटना के बाद मौके पर चीख-पुकार मच गई, जिसके चलते आसपास के लोग जागे और उन्होंने मदद के लिए अन्य लोगों को भी जगाया। एंबुलेंस और पुलिस को फोन किया। इसके साथ ही आसपास के लोग भी राहत कार्य में जुटे रहे।

