वारदात:दो अलग-अलग ट्रेनों में महिला यात्रियों से 67 हजार की चोरी

सूरत37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सूरत रेलवे स्टेशन पर अब चोरी के मामले फिर से बढ़ने लगे हैं। हर दिन रेलवे पुलिस में एक दो मामले दर्ज हो रहे हैं। लॉक डाउन के बाद लगभग पांच से 6 महीने बाद यह चोरी की वारदात बढ़नी शुरू हो गई है। शुक्रवार को सूरत स्टेशन पर आई भगत की कोठी एक्सप्रेस के स्लीपर कोच में पहले कंपार्टमेंट में घुसकर चोरों ने महिला यात्री का पर्स चुरा किया जिसमें 15 हजार कैश,25 हजार के गहने थे।

जानकारी के मुताबिक महिला यात्री प्रियंका मुंबई जा रही थी। सूरत स्टेशन आने पर जैसे ही ट्रेन फिर से रवाना हुई, उसके बाद एक चोर ट्रेन में चढ़ा और उनके पास रखे पर्स को लेकर फरार हो गया। इसकी शिकायत जीआरपी में दर्ज करा दी गई है। रेलवे पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

जबकि शुक्रवार को ही बेंगलुरु गांधीधाम एक्सप्रेस में एक और महिला यात्री का पर्स चोरी हो गया, जिसमें 25 हजार कीमती गहना था। महिला यात्री अपने लोअर बर्थ पर सो रही थी। उसी दौरान एक अज्ञात सामान लेकर फरार हो गया। इसकी भी शिकायत जीआरपी ने दर्ज कर ली है। चोर नहीं पकड़े जा सके हैं।

