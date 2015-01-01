पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:24 घंटे में ऑनलाइन ठगी के 7 केस, रेलवे कर्मचारी से पांच हजार की ठगी

सूरत13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • अधिकतर मामलों में क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करने पर खाते से कट गए रुपए

शहर में पिछले 24 घंटों के दौरान ऑनलाइन ठगी के सात मामले सामने आए है। पांडेसरा स्थित आकाश रोहाउस निवासी राजेंद्र वर्मा ने दोस्त प्रतीक की सोशल मीडिया आईडी से मैसेज के आधार पर पांच हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर कर दिए। बाद में प्रतीक ने बताया कि उसने पैसों के बारे में कोई मैसेज नहीं भेजा है।

परवतगाम पटेल फलिया निवासी अतुल अतुल शांतिलाल मिस्त्री के दोस्त के चाचा कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने पर उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाना था। अस्पताल से एम्बुलेंस के लिए पैसे ट्रांसफर करने के लिए फोन आया। उन्होंने लिंक ओपन कर दो हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर कर दिए गए। दूसरे दिन अतुल के खाते से 81 हजार रुपए निकल गए।

गोड़ादरा के साईं सागर रो हाउस निवासी मेहुल बलदानिया 40 हजार रुपए की ठगी का मामला लिंबायत थाने दर्ज करवाया है। कतारगाम पुलिस स्टेशन में 40 वर्षीय निशिता रुपड़ानी ने 300026 रुपए की ठगी का मामला दर्ज करवाया है। ऑनलाइन पेमेंट करने के लिए क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करने के बाद उनके खाते से 4 बार में 80000 कट गए।

अडाजण के हनी पार्क रोड निर्विला अपार्टमेंट निवासी राजू भट्ट ने बताया कि उनके बेटे का पैन कार्ड की डिलीवरी होने वाला था। कस्टमर केयर से मुझे एनी वेब नाम की लिंक भेजा। जिसमें डेबिट कार्ड नंबर और पासवर्ड डालने के बाद मोबिक्विक तथा पे यू पेमेंट्स और बैंक के अकाउंट से 35000 ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर हो गए।

जहांगीरपुरा पुलिस स्टेशन में परेश चकलासिया अनजान नंबर धारक के खिलाफ 96000 की ठगी का मामला दर्ज करवाया है। वरियाव रोड के हरी ओम नगर में रहने वाले शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि 4 जुलाई को 20 किलो काजू ऑनलाइन खरीदने का झांसा दिया और क्यूआर कोड भेजकर अकाउंट से 96000 ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर कर लिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें