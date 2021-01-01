पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस गुजरात:प्रदेश भर में राष्ट्रीय पर्व का उत्साह, राज्यपाल ने मुख्य समारोह में किया ध्वजारोहण, 750 पुलिसकर्मी हुए परेड में शामिल

मुख्यमंत्री विजय रुपाणी की मौजूदगी में राज्यपाल आचार्य देवव्रत ने गणतंत्र दिवस पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया।
मुख्यमंत्री विजय रुपाणी की मौजूदगी में राज्यपाल आचार्य देवव्रत ने गणतंत्र दिवस पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया।
  • सोमवार शाम को ही राज्यपाल आचार्य देवव्रत और मुख्यमंत्री विजय रुपाणी दाहोद पहुंच गए थे
  • मुख्यमंत्री विजय रुपाणी की मौजूदगी में राज्यपाल आचार्य देवव्रत ने गणतंत्र दिवस पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया

गुजरात में देश के 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस का समारोह इस बार दाहोद शहर के नवजीवन कॉलेज मैदान पर आयोजित हुआ। मुख्यमंत्री विजय रुपाणी की मौजूदगी में राज्यपाल आचार्य देवव्रत ने गणतंत्र दिवस पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया। परेड के साथ विभिन्‍न विभागों की झांकी भी निकाली गई। हालांकि, कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के कारण कार्यक्रम को छोटा रखा गया था।

परेड का निरीक्षण करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री विजय रुपाणी और राज्यपाल आचार्य देवव्रत।
परेड का निरीक्षण करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री विजय रुपाणी और राज्यपाल आचार्य देवव्रत।

सोमवार शाम को ही राज्यपाल आचार्य देवव्रत और मुख्यमंत्री विजय रुपाणी दाहोद पहुंच गए थे। मंगलवार सुबह वे दाहोद के नवजीवन कॉलेज मैदान पहुंचे और मुख्य सचिव अनिल मुकीम और गुजरात के पुलिस महानिदेशक आशिष भाटिया उन्हें पोडियम तक ले गए, जहां राज्यपाल ने तिरंगा लहराकर सलामी दी।

गणतंत्र दिवस का समारोह इस बार दाहोद शहर में आयोजित हुआ।
गणतंत्र दिवस का समारोह इस बार दाहोद शहर में आयोजित हुआ।

ध्वजारोहण के बाद परेड का आयोजन हुआ, जिसमें 12 प्लाटून ने भी हिस्सा लिया। प्लाटून में 750 से ज्यादा पुलिस जवान शामिल हुए। वहीं, विभिन्न जिलों की महिला पुलिस टीमें भी भाग लिया। इसके अलावा चेतक मरीन कमाण्डो राज्य के पुलिस दल की शक्ति प्रदर्शिन किया गया। माउण्टेड पुलिस के अश्व टेन्ट पेगिंग, शो जम्पिंग, स्टैण्डिंग सैलूट जैसे करतब भी दिखाए गए। इसके अलावा पुलिस श्वानों की ओर से भी शानदार प्रस्तुति दी गई। समारोह का आकर्षण आदिवासी नृत्य भी रहा, जिसके जरिए सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम की प्रस्तुति दी गई।

