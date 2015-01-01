पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनपा:टर्म की अंतिम स्थाई समिति की बैठक में 736 करोड़ के विकास कार्यों को मंजूरी

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • सुबह स्टैंडिंग कमेटी की बैठक तो दोपहर में सामान्य सभा आयोजित

महानगर पालिका का मौजूदा टर्म 14 दिसंबर को खत्म होने वाला है। इससे शनिवार रविवार में भी मनपा का काम चालू रहेगा। बैठकें शुरू हो चुकी हैं। शुक्रवार को सुबह स्थाई समिति की बैठक के बाद दोपहर को सामान्य सभा हुई। स्थाई समिति की बैठक में 736 करोड़ के विकास कामों को मंजूर किया गया। अधिक काम मिलाकर कुल 166 काम पेश किए गए थे।

इनमें सिटी स्क्वायर, स्मीमेर में सुपर स्पेशलिटी मेडिकल सेवाएं, कामरेज चार रास्ता स्थित पीपीपी के तहत फुटओवर ब्रिज, पुराने साल के 28 काम, 31 दिसंबर तक रिटायर होने वाले मनपा के चिकित्सकों को 3 माह का एक्सटेंशन देने के काम को मंजूरी दी गई।

कमेटी की अंतिम बैठक में सभी डिवीजनल हेड, कार्यपालक इंजीनियर, असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर, मेडिकल ऑफिसर, स्मीमेर की टीम, टाउन प्लानिंग के अधिकारी, ब्रिज सेल, सिटी इंजीनियर सहित सभी अधिकारी आए। चेयरमैन अनिल गोपलानी ने कहा कि डिंडोली- गोडादरा में फ्लोरल गार्डन 2018 में सौंपा था। टेंडर काम में देरी हुई।

मेडिकल कॉलेज में 200 से 250 सीटें करने का प्रस्ताव मंजूर किया है। फायर सिस्टम के इंस्पेक्शन चार्ज, एनओसी चार्ज की दरखास्त, तापी किनारे के 28 गांवों में ड्रेनेज के लिए 600 करोड़ मंजूर किए गए।

