पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना पर वोटर भारी:डांग में 74.71%, विस उपचुनाव में 58% मतदान; सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ मतदान समपन्न

गांधीनगर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कच्छ जिले में मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ मतदान।

प्रदेश की 8 विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए मंगलवार को मतदान हुआ। कोरोना की दहशत के बीच भी मतदाताओं ने जोश दिखाया। सभी सीटों पर औसत 58 प्रतिशत से अधिक मतदान हुआ। सबसे अधिक मतदाता आदिवासी बाहुल्य डांग सीट पर 74.71 प्रतिशत रहा जबकि सबसे कम धारी सीट पर 45.74 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।

सुबह 7 बजे शुरू हुए मतदान ने धीरे- धीरे गति पकड़ी। पहले दो घंटे में 9 बजे तक 9 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ और 11 बजे तक बढ़कर 23% पहुंच गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें