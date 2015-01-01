पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुंह दिखाई की कमाई:गुजरात में मास्क न पहनने वालों से 5 महीने में 78 करोड़ वसूले, यह स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी की सालभर की कमाई से भी ज्यादा

अहमदाबाद24 मिनट पहले
गुजरात में अब बिना मास्क पकड़े जाने पर कोरोना टेस्ट कराए जाने का फैसला किया गया है।
  • गुजरात में बिना मास्क पकड़े जाने पर 1 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना भरना होता है

अहमदाबाद में 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू है। वडोदरा, राजकोट और सूरत में 2 दिन का नाइट कर्फ्यू है। हालांकि राज्य में 15 जून से मास्क लगाए बगैर घूमने वाले लोगों पर चालान किया जा रहा है। अब तक 26 लाख लोगों से 78 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला जा चुका है। यह रकम स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी की साल भर की कमाई से भी ज्यादा है।

गुजरात के केवडिया में 31 अक्टूबर 2018 को स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी का लोकार्पण हुआ था। इसके बाद सालभर यानी 31 अक्टूबर, 2019 तक पर्यटकों से 63.50 करोड़ रुपए की आमदनी हुई थी। गुजरात में सरकार और पुलिस-प्रशासन की लगातार हिदायत के बावजूद लोग घर से बाहर निकलते समय मास्क नहीं पहन रहे हैं।

अहमदाबाद शहर में ही हर मिनट 120 से ज्यादा लोग मास्क नहीं पहनने की वजह से जुर्माना भरते हैं। लोग मास्क पहनें, इसके लिए अहमदाबाद हॉस्पिटल्स एंड नर्सिंग होम एसोसिएशन ने जुर्माने की राशि बढ़ाने की अपील भी की थी।

मास्क न पहनने वालों की कोरोना जांच होगी कार्रवाई के लिए 141 लोगों की टीम तैनात
राज्य में अब बिना मास्क पकड़े जाने पर कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया जाएगा। अगर रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आती है तो 1 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना देना होगा। रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आने पर सीधे अस्पताल भेज दिया जाएगा। गुजरात में अब बिना मास्क पकड़े जाने पर कोरोना टेस्ट कराए जाने का फैसला किया गया है।

कोरोना अनलॉक के नियमों का पालन कराने के लिए पुलिस जवान तो मुस्तैद है हीं, साथ ही म्युनिसिपल कॉर्पोरेशन ने भी 141 लोगों की टीम तैनात कर रखी है। ये टीम मास्क न पहनने और सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर थूकने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करती है। शहर के 7 जोन में इस तरह की टीमें तैनात की गई हैं।

अहमदाबाद में कोरोना विस्फोट के हालात, फिर भी दो रुपए का मास्क नहीं लेते लोग

सरकारी गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक, कोरोना से बचाव के लिए बाहर निकलते समय मास्क लगाना जरूरी है। इसलिए, राज्य सरकार ने नागरिकों को सस्ते मास्क मुहैया कराए हैं। अमूल के मिल्क पार्लर में 5 मास्क का पैकेट 10 रुपये में उपलब्ध है। इसके बावजूद लोग दो रुपए का मास्क पहनने तैयार नहीं हैं।

मास्क न पहनने पर 1 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना भरना होता है। उल्लेखनीय है कि गुजरात पुलिस ने 15 जून से मास्क न पहनने वाले लोगों का चालान बनाना शुरू किया था। जिसके चलते पांच महीनों में ही 78 करोड़ रुपए जुर्माना वसूला गया है। जबकि ‘स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी’ के लोकार्पण के बाद एक साल में 63.50 करोड़ रु. की कमाई हुई थी। जो बगैर मास्क पहनने वाले लोगाें से वसूले गए जुर्माने से भी कम है।

