पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:सुमुल डेयरी के 8 कर्मचारी जुआ खेल रहे थे, गिरफ्तार 21 हजार का सामान जब्त

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अमरोली के गधा माेहल्ले में पुलिस ने दबिश देकर जुआ खेल रहे सुमुल डेयरी के 8 कर्मचारियों को गिरफ्तार किया। अमरोली पुलिस को गधा मोहल्ले में जुआ खेलने की खुफिया जानकारी मिली थी।

पुलिस ने छापेमारी करके सुमुल डेयरी के कर्मचारी श्रीकृष्ण पुत्र बच्चनसिंह यादव, शिव कुमार पुत्र मुन्नालाल यादव, उमेश पुत्र चंद्रपाल यादव, राजेश पुत्र मदनलाल यादव, अजय पुत्र राकेश कुमार यादव, सोमेश पुत्र कोमलसिंह यादव, राजपाल पुत्र मोकमसिंह यादव और संजय पुत्र प्रेमपाल यादव को जुआ खेलते हुए गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस ने मौके से 21,470 रुपए का सामान जब्त किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें