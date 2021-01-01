पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • 16 year old Minor Committed Suicide By Hanging In Surat, Postmortem Revealed To Be 2 Months Pregnant

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आत्महत्या:सूरत में 16 साल की नाबालिग ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या की, पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट में 2 महीने की गर्भवती होने का खुलासा

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नाबालिग दो महीने की गर्भवती थी। इनसेट में मृतक छात्रा की फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
नाबालिग दो महीने की गर्भवती थी। इनसेट में मृतक छात्रा की फाइल फोटो।
  • मृतका आठवीं क्लास में पढ़ती थी और घर में ही सिलाई का काम भी करती थी
  • गायनेक विभाग से टेस्ट किट मंगवाकर प्रेग्नेंसी जांच की गई तो रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई

सूरत शहर के उन पाटिया इलाके में रहने वाली 16 साल की नाबालिग ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सिविल में पोस्टमार्टम के दौरान पता चला कि उसे दो महीने का गर्भ था। मृतक बिहार के छपरा जिले की मूल निवासी थी। रविवार को ट्रेन का टिकट था और पूरा परिवार बिहार अपने गांव जाने वाला था।

दो महीने की गर्भवती थी
जानकारी के अनुसार उन पाटिया के तिरुपति नगर में रहने वाली 16 साल की नाबालिग ने गुरुवार को घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई थी। पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा करके पीएम के लिए सिविल में रवाना कर दिया था। शुक्रवार को शाम पोस्टमार्टम के बाद पता चला कि मृतक नाबालिग दो महीने की गर्भवती थी।

पोस्टमॉर्टम के दौरान गर्भाशय सामान्य से बड़ा दिखाई दिया तो गर्भ होने की आशंका हुई थी।
पोस्टमॉर्टम के दौरान गर्भाशय सामान्य से बड़ा दिखाई दिया तो गर्भ होने की आशंका हुई थी।

आठवीं क्लास में पढ़ती थी
डॉक्टरों ने इसकी जानकारी पुलिस को दी है। पुलिस अभी आत्महत्या के एंगल से जांच कर रही है। अंतिम विधि पूरी होने के बाद पुलिस आगे की जांच शुरू करेगी। मृतक के बहनोई ने बताया कि आठवीं में पढ़ती थी और घर
में ही सिलाई का काम करती थी।

गर्भाशय सामान्य से बड़ा दिखाई दिया तो गर्भ होने की आशंका हुई। इसके बाद गायनेक विभाग से टेस्ट किट मंगवाकर प्रेग्नेंसी जांच की गई तो रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। मृतक को डेढ़ से दो महीने का गर्भ है। इसकी जानकारी
पुलिस को दे दी गई है। फॉरेंसिक विभाग का भी ओपिनियन लिया जा रहा है।
-डॉ. ओमकार चौधरी, पीएम करने वाले

अभी आत्महत्या के आधार पर ही जांच की जा रही है। मृतक की अंतिम क्रिया होने के बाद दुष्कर्म के एंगल से जांच शुरू करेंगे। परिवार और आसपास के लोगों के पूछताछ करने के बाद ही पूरा मामला साफ हो पाएगा।
-एमबी तड़वी, इंस्पेक्टर, सचिन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser