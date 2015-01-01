पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना के बाद अब 'म्यूकोरमाइकोसिस':अहमदाबाद में अब तक 9 की मौत, 44 मरीजों के नाक-कान-गले में जानलेवा इंफेक्शन

अहमदाबाद10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अहमदाबाद के सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती 'म्यूकोरमाइकोसिस' रोग की चपेट में आए मरीज।
  • मल्टीपल बीमारियों वाले लोग म्यूकोरमाइकोसिस (फंगल इंफेक्शन) की चपेट में आ रहे हैं
  • अमूमन यह नाक से शुरू होता है और नेजल बोन और आंखों को खराब कर सकता है

कोरोना से ठीक हुए, लेकिन अनकंट्रोल्ड डायबिटीज, किडनी, हायपरटेंशन और मोटापे की समस्या से जूझ रहे लोगों को विशेष रूप से सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। क्योंकि, ऐसी मल्टीपल बीमारियों वाले लोग अब एक नई परेशानी से जूझ रहे हैं। अहमदाबाद में अब तक ऐसे 53 मरीजों की पहचान की गई है, जो अब म्यूकोरमाइकोसिस (फंगल इंफेक्शन) नामक घातक बीमारी की चपेट में आ गए हैं। वहीं, इनमें से अब तक 9 लोगों की मौत भी हो चुकी है और दो की आंखों की रोशनी जा चुकी है।

जुकाम के बाद नाक के पास गांठ बन जाती है। इस गांठ का सीधा असर आंखों पर होता है।

सिविल अस्पताल से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मल्टीपल बीमारियों वाले लोगों के लिए कोरोना एक बड़ी आफत है कि क्योंकि, इससे ठीक हो जाने के बाद वे अन्य बीमारियों की चपेट में आ रहे हैं। ऐसे मरीजों की खून की नली में थक्का जमने की शिकायत मिल रही है। खून का थक्का जमने के चलते उनका शुगर लेवल काफी बढ़ जाता है। इसके अलावा नाक-कान में इंफेक्शन होने के बाद फंगस हो जाता है। इसके चलते पूरे चेहरे पर सूजन आ जाती है। इसका सबसे ज्यादा असर आंखों पर पड़ता है और इलाज सही समय पर न होने के चलते आंखों की रोशनी जा सकती है।

फंगल इंफेक्शन नेजल बोन और आंखों को खराब करने के बाद जबड़ों को चपेट में ले लेता है।

लापरवाही न बरतें
अहमदाबाद के सिविल अस्पताल की डॉ. बेलाबेन प्रजापति के बताए अनुसार प्रारंभिक लक्षणों में मरीज को पहले जुकाम होता है। इसके चलते अधिकतर लोग डॉक्टर के पास ही नहीं जाते और घरेलू उपचार शुरू कर देते हैं, जिससे इंफेक्शन फैलता चला जाता है। कुछ समय बाद कफ जम जाता है और फिर नाक के पास गांठ बन जाती है। इस गांठ का सीधा असर आंखों पर होता है, जिसके बाद आंखें चिपकने लगती हैं और सिर में तेज दर्द होने लगता है। इसीलिए आंख, गाल में सूजन और नाक में रुकावट अथवा काली सुखी पपड़ी पड़ने के तुरंत बाद एंटीफंगल थैरेपी शुरू करा देना चाहिए।

क्या है म्यूकोरमाइकोसिस डिजीज, इसमें आखिर परेशानी क्या होती है
डायाबिटीज वाले पेशेंट में कोविड की वजह से फंगल इंफेक्शन हो जाता है। अमूमन यह नाक से शुरू होता है और नेजल बोन और आंखों को खराब कर सकता है। इसके अलावा यह जबड़ों को भी चपेट में लेता है। एक बार फंगल होने के बाद तुरंत इलाज की आवश्यकता होता है। ऐसे में नाक में सूजन या अधिक दर्द, आंखों से धुंधला दिखाई देने के बाद तुरंत डॉक्टर से सलाह लेनी चाहिए। यह आंख की पुतलियों या आसपास के एरिया को पेरालाइसिस कर सकता है। यदि अधिक दिन बीत जाएं तो दिमाग में इंफेक्शन बढ़ने का खतरा हो जाता है। ऐसी स्थिति में मरीज के लिए खतरा तय है।

किनके लिए खतरा
जिन्हें डायबिटीज है या इम्युनिटी कमजोर है। कोविड होने के बाद ऐसे लोगों को डायबिटीज पूरी तरह कंट्रोल करना जरूरी हो जाता है। इसी तरह इम्युनिटी बढ़ाना बेहतर विकल्प है। यदि इंफेक्शन होता है तो मेनिनजाइटिस और साइनस में क्लोटिंग का खतरा भी बढ़ जाता है।

पोस्ट कोविड में म्यूकोरमाइकोसिस डिजीज का साइड इफेक्ट हो रहा
कई राज्यों में कोविड पेशेंट में म्यूकोरमाइकोसिस डिजीज होना सामने आ चुका है। पहले भी यह डिजीज सामने आती थी लेकिन अब कोविड पेशेंट में खतरा अधिक है। साइनस से लेकर आंखों की रोशनी जाने का खतरा और दिमागी इंफेक्शन हो सकता है। ऐसे में सतर्कता जरूरी है। सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि किसी भी प्रकार से डरना नहीं है बल्कि अलर्ट रहना है ताकि समय पर इलाज मिल सके।

