भ्रष्टाचार:भाजपा उपाध्यक्ष शर्मा और सीताराम के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
पीवीएस शर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
  • अखबार के ज्यादा सर्कुलेशन बता सरकारी और प्राइवेट विज्ञापन से 2.70 करोड़ रुपए बनाए

आयकर विभाग ने उमरा थाने में संकेत मीडिया के डायरेक्टर और शहर भाजपा उपाध्यक्ष पीवीएस शर्मा और सीताराम अडूकिया के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज कराया है। इन्वेस्टिगेशन यूनिट 1 के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर डॉ. पेमैया केडी ने शिकायत में बताया कि दोनों ने आर्थिक लाभ लेने के लिए अपने अखबार के खाताबही में झूठी एंट्रियां दिखाई थी। पीवीएस शर्मा और सीताराम अडूकिया ने उधना में सवेरा कॉम्प्लेक्स में मेसर्स संकेत मीडिया प्राइवेट लिमिटेड शुरू की थी।

साल 2008 से 21 अक्टूबर 2020 तक कंपनी चलाई‌। इतने सालों में सत्यम टाइम्स गुजराती और अंग्रेजी दैनिक के लिए रॉ मटीरियल कम मात्रा में खरीदते थे, लेकिन आर्थिक लाभ के लिए ज्यादा दिखाते थे। सत्यम टाइम्स दैनिक पेपर सर्कुलेशन कम होने के बावजूद डीएवीपी तथा अन्य गवर्नमेंट एजेंसियों से 70 लाख रुपए तथा निजी विज्ञापन कंपनियों से से दो करोड़ रुपए एडवरटाइजमेंट के नाम पर लिए थे। इसकी जानकारी इन्वेस्टिगेशन यूनिट 1 के इंचार्ज गौरव अवस्थी को मिली। इसके बाद पिपलोद फोर सीजन फ्लैट नंबर 401 निवासी पीवीएस शर्मा के पास आय से अधिक संपत्ति तथा व कर चोरी के मामले की जांच के लिए सेटिस्फेक्शन नोट तैयार कर इंक्वायरी की।

कार्रवाई: इन्वेस्टिगेशन के लिए 12 टीमें बनाई गई थीं

सर्च के लिए 12 टीमें बनाई गई, हर टीम में 10 लोग थे। 21 अक्टूबर को यूनिट इंचार्ज गौरव अवस्थी ने शर्मा के विभिन्न ठिकनों, कौशल खंडेलिया के कई जगहों पर सर्च ऑपरेशन किया गया। सर्वे में पता चला कि मेसर्स संकेत मीडिया के डायरेक्टर पीवीएस शर्मा और सीताराम अडूकिया हैं। उनके यहां सत्यम टाइम्स अंग्रेजी और गुजराती दैनिक अखबार छपते हैं। गुजराती सत्यम टाइम्स के 23500 कॉपी तथा अंग्रेजी में 6000 से 6300 कॉपियां रजिस्टर है। जबकि गुजराती की 300 से 600 कॉपियां तथा अंग्रेजी की 290 कॉपी ही छापी जा रही थी।

सभी पेमेंट 20,000 रुपए से कम के थे, पर दस्तावेज नहीं

खाताबही की जांच करने पर रॉ मैटीरियल खरीदने के बाद पेमेंट रजिस्टर किए गए थे। जिसमें सभी एंट्री ₹20000 से कम की थी। पेमेंट के कोई दस्तावेज नहीं थे। महेश ट्रेडिंग एंड कंपनी को बैंक के माध्यम से पेमेंट किया गया था ऐसा कहा गया लेकिन संकेत मीडिया कंपनी के बैंक स्टेटमेंट को देखने के बाद कोई एंट्री नहीं मिली।

कई फर्जी कंपनियों से मिली 3.98 करोड़ रुपए की बोगस एंट्री

जांच में महेश ट्रेडिंग एंड कंपनी जैसी कई अन्य कंपनियां मिली। इनमें कृष्णा पेपर सीताराम पेपर विजय पेपर जैसी कंपनियों का एनालिसिस करने पर 3 करोड़ 98 लाख 17 हजार 831 की फर्जी एंट्रियां मिली थी। मुंबई की कुसुम सिलिकॉन प्राइवेट लिमिटेड कंपनी से भी शर्मा ने 90 लाख रुपए लिए थे।

रॉ मैटेरियल के लिए बनाई थी फर्जी ट्रेडिंग कंपनी

महेश ट्रेडिंग एंड कंपनी से 1 अप्रैल 2013 से 21 अक्टूबर 2020 के बीच कोई 2 करोड़ 33 लाख रुपए का रॉ मटेरियल खरीदा गया था। महेश ट्रेडिंग कंपनी का महिधरपुरा में जांच करने पर पता चला कि रॉ मैटीरियल सप्लाई करने वाली ऐसी कोई कंपनी है ही नहीं। लेकिन इस पते पर पीवीएस शर्मा के सीए अशोक अडोकिया की पुरानी ऑफिस थी। इसके बाद इनकम टैक्स द्वारा सीए अशोक से पूछताछ की गई तो उसने स्वीकार किया कि महेश ट्रेडिंग एंड कंपनी है ही नहीं यह रॉ मैटीरियल सप्लाई करने के नाम पर पीवीएस शर्मा ने खड़ी की थी।

