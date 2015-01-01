पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुस्कुराने की वजह:157 दिन बाद मुस्कुराने का मौका, सूरत में कोरोना से एक भी मौत नहीं

सूरत3 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • 4 जून को पहली बार मौत का सिलसिला रुका था, तब से सूरत में हर दिन औसतन 6 लोगों की मौत हुई जो अब रुकी

काेराेना महामारी के बीच लंबे समय बाद साेमवार काे सूरत में एक भी माैत नहीं हुई। माैत की इस शून्यता काे हासिल करने के लिए हमें 157 दिन इंतजार करना पड़ा। अर्थात 157 दिन बाद सूरत में काेराेना से एक भी माैत नहीं हुई। इससे पहले 4 जून को आखिरी बार एक भी मौत नहीं हुई थी। यह बड़ी खबर हमारे इसलिए भी है क्याेंकि गुजरात में अहमदाबाद के बाद सूरत में काेराेना के सबसे ज्यादा केस और माैतें हुई हैं।

ऐसे में सूरत में माैत का सिलसिला रुकता है ताे यह शहर और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लिए राहत की बात है। बता दें कि 16 मार्च को कोरोना का पहला मामला आया था, पहली माैत 22 मार्च को हुई थी। लेकिन, शहर में काेराेना के ज्यादा मामले और माैत जून से ही शुरू हुई थी। 4 जून के बाद अब तक कोरोना से 944 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। हर दिन औसतन 6 मरीज की मौत हुई है।

4 जून को 83 नए मामले आये थे और 47 डिस्चार्ज हुए थे। इस दिन किसी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई थी। मौत का आंकड़ा भी सिर्फ 78 ही था। फिलहाल सोमवार को शहर में काेराेना के कुल 156 मामले और ग्रामीण में 33 यानी 189 नए मरीज आए।

इस तरह अब तक कोरोना की मरीजों की संख्या 38,736 पहुंच गई है। वहीं 205 मरीज डिस्चार्ज किए गए, जिसे मिलाकर अब तक 36,240 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। कुल मौताें की संख्या 1020 है। अभी 1476 एक्टिव मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

इधर स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं भी सुधरीं... कोरोना से रुके ऑपरेशन अब इतनी तेजी से हो रहे कि गत वर्ष से भी हर माह 36% अधिक हैं

(सूर्यकांत तिवारी) काेराेना के बीच स्थितियां सामान्य हाे रही हैं। माॅल, थियेटर, दुकान, गार्डन, चिड़ियाघर और ट्रांसपाेर्ट तो पहले ही खोल दिए गए हैं। इसके साथ ही कोरोना के बाद लगे लॉकडाउन में रुके हुए ऑपरेशन बड़ी तेजी से हो रहे हैं। पिछले साल की तुलना में अब हर माह 36% अधिक ऑपरेशन हो रहे हैं।

पिछले साल अप्रैल 2019 से मार्च 2020 तक 118289 ऑपरेशन हुए थे (12 महीने में) और इस साल अप्रैल 2020 से सितंबर 2020 तक 61699 ऑपरेशन हुए। पिछले साल हर माह औसतन 9857 ऑपरेशन हो रहे थे। जबकि अब हर माह औसतन 15425 ऑपरेशन हो रहे हैं। यह 36% अधिक है। हालांकि इस बीच दो माह तक केवल इमरजेंसी ऑपरेशन ही हुए प्लांड ऑपरेशन बंद रहे।

यानी केवल जून जुलाई अगस्त सितम्बर इन चार महीनों में ये ऑपरेशन हुए हैं। इससे यह पता चलता है कि कोरोना के बीच जीवन सामान्य हाे रहा है। लोग डर छोड़ रूटीन लाइफ जीने लगे हैं। डॉक्टर बताते हैं कि कोरोना आने से लोगों में काफी डर था इसी बीच लॉकडाउन भी लग गया। अस्पतालों में ऑपरेशन बंद हो गए थे। सरकारी अस्पताल कोरोना के लिए डेडिकेट हो गए थे।

ट्रांसपोर्ट सिस्टम बंद हो गया था। पुलिस की सख्ती थी। ऐसे में तरह तरह के ऑपरेशन वाले मरीज जैसे जैसे रुके रहे। लेकिन जैसे ही अनलॉक शुरू हुआ और अस्पतालों में इलाज शुरू हुआ ऐसे मरीज बड़ी संख्या में ऑपरेशन के लिए आने लगे।

बुजुर्ग का सफल ऑपरेशन किया गया

कतारगाम निवासी 64 साल के दिलीपभाई पटेल का मां योजना के तहत प्रोस्टेट का निःशुल्क ऑपरेशन हुआ। ये ऑपरेशन लंबित था। आमतौर पर इसके लिए 3 लाख रुपए का खर्च आता है।

सिविल में हर दिन 200 ऑपरेशन हो सकते हैं
सिविल अस्पताल के डॉक्टर रोजाना छोटे-बड़े 200 ऑपरेशन करने के लिए तैयार हैं। कैंसर, हार्निया, अपेंडिक्स, आंत फटना, अपेंडिक्स का फटना, पित की थैली में मवाद, स्टमक छेद, गुथने और स्पाइन के प्लांड ऑपरेशन तेजी से हो रहे हैं। पिछले 6 से 7 माह से ऐसे मरीज दर्द और समस्या के साथ इलाज का इंतजार कर रहे थे। इतने पैसे भी नहीं होते कि निजी अस्पताल में ऑपरेशन करवा सकें। ऐसे मरीजों को लाभ मिल रहा है।

कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों के लिए अलग ऑपरेशन थियेटर
गाइड लाइन के अनुसार ऑपरेशन से पहले मरीज के फिटनेस के साथ साथ कोरोना रिपोर्ट भी कराई जा रही है। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने पर कोरोना के लिए अलग से तैयार ऑपरेशन थियेटर में ऑपरेशन हो रहा है। इसलिए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों को ऑपरेशन को लेकर चिंता करने की जरूरत नहीं है। इसके लिए अलग से अस्पतालों में अलग से ओटी तैयार की गई है।

