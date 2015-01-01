पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  A Customer Came Into The Shop, The Woman Stole The Police Purse And Started Running Away; Got Caught

चौटा बाजार:ग्राहक बन दुकान में आई, महिला पुलिस का पर्स चुराकर भागने लगी; पकड़ी गई

सूरत
फाइल फोटो
  • दिवाली नजदीक आते ही खरीदी करने के लिए महिलाओं की भीड़ बढ़ जाती है
  • पूछताछ: कई वारदातों को अंजाम दे चुकी है नजीफा

दिवाली नजदीक आते ही चौटा बाजार में भीड़ बढ़ने लगी है। चाैटा बाजार में महिलाओं की भीड़ सबसे ज्यादा होती है। भीड़भाड़ की वजह से दुकानों में चोरी की घटनाएं अधिक होती हैं। पर्स चुराने का ऐसा ही एक मामला सामने आया है। चौटा बाजार में स्थित मोटा मंदिर के पास कटलरी की दुकान में एक महिला खरीदी करने आई। दुकान में बहुत भीड़ थी।

इसी का फायदा उठाते हुए महिला पॉकेटमार दूसरी महिला का पर्स चुराकर भागने की कोशिश करने लगी, तभी सादे ड्रेस में मौजूद पुलिस की नजर उस पर पड़ी। पुलिस ने तुरंत महिला पॉकेटमार को पकड़ लिया। पर्स चुराने वाली महिला का नाम नफीजा मुजम्मिल कुरैशी(उम्र-25, निवासी-बिलिचनवाला का मकान, उन) है। पर्स में 1400 रुपए नकद थे। पॉकेटमार महिला को अठवा पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

ये है मामला: महिला पुलिस का ही पर्स चुरा लिया
चौटा बाजार में चोरी और छीना झपटी को रोकने के लिए पुलिस द्वारा कड़ी निगरानी की जा रही है। अठवा थाने की 8 पुलिसकर्मियों की एक टीम को चौटा बाजार में तैनात किया गया है। पुलिसकर्मी तेजल लक्ष्मण सिंह मंगलवार को चौटा बाजार में भीड़भाड़ वाली कटलरी की दुकान में सादे ड्रेस में मौजूद थी, तभी पाॅकेटमार नजीफा मुजम्मिल ने उनका पर्स चुरा लिया। तेजल ने नजीफा को तुरंत पकड़ लिया।

पुलिसकर्मी ग्राहक बन रख रहे हैं नजर

दिवाली पर चौटा बाजार में खरीदी करने वाली महिलाओं की भीड़ बढ़ जाती है। भीड़भाड़ को देखते हुए पुलिस बल को तैनात किया गया है। अठवा थाने के पुरुष और महिला पुलिसकर्मियों को सादे ड्रेस में तैनात किया गया है। पुलिसकर्मी ग्राहक बनकर चोरों पर नजर रख रहे हैं। टीम में 6 पुलिसकर्मी हैं।

चौटा बाजार में महिलाओं के साथ होने वाले छेड़छाड़ को रोकने के लिए जगह-जगह हथियारधारी पुलिस को भी तैनात किया गया है। ट्रैफिक को ध्यान में रखते हुए टीआबी के जवान भी वहां मौजूद हैं।

कमिश्नर: सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए त्योहार मनाएं
पुलिस कमिश्नर अजय तोमर ने लोगों से सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए दिवाली त्योहार मनाने की अपील की है। लोगों को एक-दूसरे का भी ध्यान रखना चाहिए। पटाखा फोड़ते समय नियम-कानून का पूरी तरह से पालन करें। कोरोना काल में सोशल डिस्टेंस भी बनाए रखें।

पूछताछ: कई वारदातों को अंजाम दे चुकी है नजीफा

पूछताछ के दौरान पता चला कि पाॅकेटमार नजीफा मुजम्मिल अब तक कई वारदातों को अंजाम दे चुकी है। नजीफा के पास से गुलाबी रंग का एक और पर्स बरामद हुआ है। पुलिस आरोपी से कड़ाई से पूछताछ कर रही है। आरोपी के साथ और कौन-कौन इसमें शामिल है इसकी भी जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है। पूछताछ करने के बाद पुलिस आरोपी के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करेगी। नजीफा पर्स चुराने उन से चौटा बाजार आती थी।

वेसू से ऑटो में जा रहे यात्री की जेब से ~ 55 हजार चोरी

सूरत. वेसू से ऑटो में भटार जा रहे यात्री की जेब से 55 हजार रुपए चोरी हो गए। इस बारे में खटोदरा थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार वेसू में रहने वाले अशोक कुमार गिरधारी भोतिका वेसू में स्थित श्याम बाबा मंदिर के पास ऑटो में बैठकर भटार जा रहे थे।

ऑटो में पहले से चार यात्री बैठे हुए थे। पाॅकेटमार रास्ते में धक्का-मुक्की करते हुए अशोकभाई की जेब से 55 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। कुछ दूर जाने के बाद ऑटो चालक अशोक को बीच रास्ते में उतारकर फरार हो गया। पुलिस शिकायत दर्ज कर आगे की छानबीन कर रही है।

