मेरी पत्रकारिता की यादें:कांग्रेस के कट्टर राजनीतिक विरोधी अहमद पटेल-माधवसिंह के बीच की एक ऐसी डिबेट, जो कभी पूरी न हो सकी

अहमदाबाद25 मिनट पहलेलेखक: मनीष मेहता, एडिटर, दिव्य भास्कर डिजिटल
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाएं से... अहमद पटेल और माधवसिंह सोलंकी की फाइल फोटो।
  • गुजरात की राजनीति में नरेंद्र मोदी का उदय होना बाकी था
  • कांग्रेस पार्टी में अहमद पटेल का नाम काफी ऊपर था
  • पूर्व विदेश मंत्री और कांग्रेसी नेता माधवसिंह सोलंकी राजनीति से संन्यास ले चुके थे
  • सोनिया गांधी कांग्रेस पार्टी की अध्यक्षा बन चुकी थीं
  • वाजपेयी अपने तीसरे टर्म में स्थिर सरकार बना चुके थे

वर्तमान में मोदी-शाह की तरह एक समय कांग्रेस में भी दो गुजराती दिग्गजों का बोलबाला था। ये थे अहमद पटेल और माधव सिंह सोलंकी। हालांकि, कांग्रेस में दोनों एक जोड़ी की तरह कभी नजर नहीं आए, क्योंकि दोनों के बीच कई बातों को लेकर राजनीतिक विवाद था। उस दौरान माधव सिंह सोलंकी स्वर्गीय इंदिरा गांधी के काफी करीबी थे तो अहमद पटेल सोनिया गांधी के।

इस दौरान मैं गुजरात की चर्चित मैग्जीन चित्रलेखा में सीनियर जर्नलिस्ट था और यह वही समय था, जब गुजरात में कांग्रेस के पतन की शुरुआत हो चुकी थी। इसका कारण भी अहमद पटेल और माधवसिंह सोलंकी के बीच के राजनीतिक विवाद को माना जाता है। इसी के चलते हमने तय किया कि क्यों न माधवसिंह सोलंकी और अहमद पटेल को आमने-सामने बिठाकर डिबेट करवाई जाए। दोनों के बीच विवाद क्या हैं, इस पर चर्चा की जाए। मैंने सबसे पहले अहमद पटेल को फोन किया। मेरी बात सुनने के बाद उन्होंने कहा - मुझे कोई दिक्कत नहीं है, लेकिन आप पहले माधवभाई से तो पूछिए कि क्या वे इसके लिए तैयार हैं?

फिर मैंने माधवसिंह को फोन किया। मेरी बात सुनने के बाद उन्होंने कहा, मैं विचार करके बताऊंगा। कुछ दिनों बाद मैंने उन्हें दोबारा फोन किया तो उन्होंने कहा कि अहमदभाई क्या कहते हैं? मैंने कहा कि वे आपसे अहमदाबाद-दिल्ली कहीं भी मिलने तैयार हैं। माधवसिंह मान गए, लेकिन उन्होंने एक शर्त रख दी और वह यह थी कि... डिबेट में पहले अहमदभाई ही बोलेंगे। मुझे तो दोनों के बीच चर्चा करवानी थी, लेकिन माधवसिंह की शर्त के चलते मैं सोच में पड़ गया। इसके बाद मैंने अहमदभाई को फोन किया और उन्हें बताया कि माधवसिंह चर्चा के लिए तैयार हैं। लेकिन उनकी शर्त है कि पहले आप ही बोलेंगे। मेरी बात सुनने के बाद अहमदभाई भी कुछ सेकंड के लिए चुप हो गए, फिर बोले - वे मेरे सीनियर हैं और वे जो कहेंगे मुझे मंजूर है। मुझे लगा कि मामला बन गया... अब बस दोनों की मुलाकात करवानी थी और मैं इसकी तैयारी में जुट गया। करीब 10 दिनों बाद मैंने माधवसिंह को फोन किया और बताया कि अहमद पटेल ने आपकी शर्त स्वीकार कर ली है। लेकिन, तभी माधवसिंह ने कहा - जब भी अहमद पटेल गुजरात आएंगे तो हम मिल लेंगे। मैं तो अब कहीं आता-जाता नहीं हूं। ... और इस तरह बात फिर अटक गई।

कट टू... यह वर्ष 2001 का सितंबर महीना था। गुजरात भाजपा के पार्टी स्तंभ केशुभाई पटेल की बगावत के चलते उन्हें मुख्यमंत्री पद से हटाकर उनकी जगह नरेंद्र मोदी को गुजरात की कमान थमा दी गई थी। गुजरात में चल रहे इस राजनीतिक भूचाल और कांग्रेस की वापसी की संभावना के चलते ऐसा लगा भी कि माधवसिंह और अहमद पटेल के बीच चर्चा का मौका फिर मिल सकता है। लेकिन, मोदी ने गुजरात की सत्ता पर ऐसी पकड़ बनाई कि ये मौका कभी नहीं मिला। और माधवसिंह और अहमद पटेल की बीच कभी डिबेट नहीं हो सकी। दोनों से सिर्फ फोन पर ही बात होती रही। हालांकि, दोनों को ही इस बात का मलाल रहा कि वे गुजरात की सत्ता में कांग्रेस को दोबारा ला न सके।

बतौर पत्रकार मुझे भी इस बात का हमेशा मलाल रहेगा कि वह ऐतिहासिक डिबेट अधूरी ही रह गई। (लेखक दिव्य भास्कर डिजिटल के एडिटर हैं।)

