  • A Four day old Girl Was Thrown Into A Tapi, After Three Days The Body Was Shown To The Passerby

लावारिस नवजात:चार दिन की बच्ची को कोई तापी में फेंक गया, तीन दिन बाद राहगीर को दिखा शव

सूरत3 घंटे पहले
चौक बाजार के पास काॅजवे में कोई नवजात बच्ची को पानी में फेंक गया। एक राहगीर ने देखा तो पुलिस को जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने सिविल अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम कराया तो पता चला कि बच्ची का जन्म चार-पांच दिन पहले हुआ था। पुलिस आसपास के सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रही है। जहांगीरपुरा केबीआर पार्क के रहने वाले हर्षद जयंतीलाल रामदेरिया ने बताया कि वह काॅजवे से गुजर रहे थे तो बच्ची का शव पानी में तैरता दिखा। उन्होंने पुलिस को जानकारी दी।

पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर बच्ची के शव को पानी से बाहर निकाला। पोस्टमार्टम में पता चला कि बच्ची का जन्म 4-5 दिन पहले हुआ था। डाॅक्टर के अनुसार शव कम से कम 3 दिन पानी में ही पड़ा था। चौक बाजार थाने के इंस्पेक्टर एए चौधरी ने बताया कि अभी कोई सुराग नहीं मिला है। पुलिस सीसीटीवी के फुटेज से सुराग निकालने की कोशिश कर रही है।

