गुजरात:खेत में बनी झोपड़ी की दीवार तोड़कर अंदर घुस गए 7 शेर, किसी के न होने से जनहानि टली; गांववाले दहशत में आए

गुजरात27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
झोपड़ी की दीवार ढहा दी शेरों ने।
  • वांकुना गांव में रहने वाले लोगों ने बताया कि उन्होंने रात को दीवार गिरने की आवाज सुनी
  • इससे पहले निंगाला गांव में शेरनी ने घर की 9 फीट ऊंची दीवार फांदकर पांच बकरों को मार दिया था

गुजरात में जूनागढ़ जिले के वांकुना गांव में शुक्रवार की रात 7 शेरों का दल आ पहुंचा। शिकार की तलाश में टोली खेतों में जा पहुंची, जहां बनी एक झोपड़ी की दीवार गिराकर अंदर भी दाखिल हो गए। खुशकिस्मती से इस समय झोपड़ी में कोई नहीं था, जिससे जनहानि टल गई।

गांववाले दहशत में
वांकुना गांव में रहने वाले लोगों ने बताया कि उन्होंने रात को दीवार गिरने की आवाज सुनी। जब देखा तो झोपड़ी के पास 7 शेरों का दल था, जिसमें शेर-शेरनी के के साथ कुछ शावक भी थे। हालांकि, इसके बाद टोली गांव से जंगल की ओर रवाना हो गई। गांव में इस तरह शेरों के आगमन से गांववाले दहशत में आ गए हैं। सूचना मिलते ही सुबह वन-विभाग की टीम यहां पहुंची।

निंगाला गांव में शेरनी ने घर की 9 फीट ऊंची दीवार फांदकर पांच बकरों को मार दिया था।
निंगाला गांव में शेरनी ने घर की 9 फीट ऊंची दीवार फांदकर पांच बकरों को मार दिया था।

पास ही गांव के घर में घुसकर मार दिए थे बकरे
इससे पहले निंगाला गांव में एक शेरनी गांव में घुस आई थी। शेरनी ने घर की 9 फीट ऊंची दीवार फांदकर पांच बकरों को मार दिया था। चौंकाने वाली बात ये थी कि शेरनी दीवार के एक होल से अंदर जा पहुंची थी। सुबह जब घरवालों ने देखा तो बकरों के शव मिले।

