  • A Month Ago In Godadara, The Newborn Girl Who Was Found Abandoned Was Adopted By The Brother Of The Girl

अच्छी खबर:गोडादरा में एक माह पहले लावारिस मिले नवजात को युवती के भाई ने अपनाया

सूरत3 घंटे पहले
एक महीने पहले गोडादरा में लावारिस मिले नवजात बच्चे को युवती के भाई यानी मामा ने अपना लिया है। परिवारवाले अभी भी युवती की शादी प्रेमी से कराने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार 28 दिसंबर को गोड़ादरा के प्रमुख चारण अपार्टमेंट की पार्किंग में नवजात बच्चा मिला था।

जांच में यह पता चला था कि बच्चा उसी अपार्टमेंट में रहने वाली युवती का है। युवती ने घर पर ही बच्चे को जन्म दिया था। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए युवती का बयान दर्ज किया था। जांच में पता चला था कि युवती उसी अपार्टमेंट रहने वाले एक युवक से प्रेम करती थी। युवती अपने भाई और भाभी के साथ रहती है। उसके माता-पिता राजस्थान में अपने गांव में हैं। शुरुआत में पुलिस ने बच्चे को बाल शिशु गृह में भेज दिया था। अब बच्चा मां के साथ ही रहेगा।

