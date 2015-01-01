पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिंह दर्शन:1100 किमी यात्रा कर सूरत पहुंचा शेरों का जोड़ा, 17 नवंबर से देख सकेंगे

सूरत
सेंट्रल जू अथॉरिटी न्यू दिल्ली ने सूरत सरथाणा नेचर पार्क को जंगल सफारी नया रायपुर(छत्तीसगढ़) से शेरों की एक जोड़ी (एक नर, एक मादा) और एक जोड़ी जल बिलाड़ी दिया है। सफारी पार्क नया रायपुर से 5 नवंबर दोपहर को प्रस्थान किया और लगभग 1100 किमी की लंबी दूरी तय कर 8 नवंबर को देर रात सूरत पहुंचने के बाद जानवरों को सूरत जू के उच्च अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों की उपस्थिति में उतारा गया।

शेर पिंजरे के रैन बसेरे में निगरानी में रखा गया। वर्तमान में दोनों जानवर अपना नियमित भोजन कर रहे हैं और यदि वे स्वस्थ पाए जाते हैं तो 17 नवंबर से सूरत के लोग सिंह नेचर पार्क में शेर को देख पाएंगे।

किसान आंदोलन के कारण कुछ ट्रेनें रद्द, कुछ के बदले गए मार्ग

गुर्जर आन्दोलन भले ही समाप्त हो गया हो और बयाना -हिंडौन सिटी सेक्शन की बहाली हो गई हो, लेकिन पंजाब में किसान आंदोलन के कारण अभी भी समस्या बनी हुई है। इसके कारण कुछ ट्रेनें रद्द हैं, जबकि कुछ के मार्ग बदले गए हैं। 13 नवंबर को चलने वाली ट्रेन संख्या 09027 बांद्रा टर्मिनस - जम्मूतवी विशेष निरस्त रही। 16 नवंबर को ट्रेन संख्या 09028 जम्मूतवी - बांद्रा टर्मिनस विशेष ट्रेन भी निरस्त रहेगी।

13 नवंबर को चलने वाली 02903 मुंबई सेंट्रल - अमृतसर विशेष अंबाला कैंट तक ही गई तथा 14 को वहीं समाप्त होगी, जिससे 14 नवंबर को चलने वाली ट्रेन संख्या 02904 अमृतसर-मुंबई सेंट्रल विशेष अमृतसर के बजाय अंबाला कैंट से प्रारंभ हुई। 13 नवंबर को चलने वाली 02925 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-अमृतसर विशेष अंबाला कैंट तक ही गई।

